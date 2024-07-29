Homemade Cream Cheese Is Way Easier Than You Think

If you've just grabbed your morning bagel in hopes of toasting it and topping it with some cream cheese, lox, and capers but have found that your silver pouch of Philadelphia cream cheese is missing from your refrigerator, don't fret. You can actually make this decadent spread at home and it's probably easier than you thought. In fact, with just a few ingredients and a little effort in the kitchen, you'll be ready for when your next cream cheese craving occurs.

To make cream cheese at home, you'll need 4 cups of milk, preferably whole, 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. After heating the milk on medium-high, allow it to simmer before turning the heat to medium and adding the lemon juice. Once the mixture begins to curdle, stir until it separates with liquid on the bottom and curdles on top, and then take it off the heat. You'll then strain the mixture with a cheesecloth and allow it to cool for up to 20 minutes.

At this point, you should remove any excess moisture and toss the cream into a food processor to make it smooth. From there, you can season it with salt or other flavors.