Homemade Cream Cheese Is Way Easier Than You Think
If you've just grabbed your morning bagel in hopes of toasting it and topping it with some cream cheese, lox, and capers but have found that your silver pouch of Philadelphia cream cheese is missing from your refrigerator, don't fret. You can actually make this decadent spread at home and it's probably easier than you thought. In fact, with just a few ingredients and a little effort in the kitchen, you'll be ready for when your next cream cheese craving occurs.
To make cream cheese at home, you'll need 4 cups of milk, preferably whole, 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. After heating the milk on medium-high, allow it to simmer before turning the heat to medium and adding the lemon juice. Once the mixture begins to curdle, stir until it separates with liquid on the bottom and curdles on top, and then take it off the heat. You'll then strain the mixture with a cheesecloth and allow it to cool for up to 20 minutes.
At this point, you should remove any excess moisture and toss the cream into a food processor to make it smooth. From there, you can season it with salt or other flavors.
How to upgrade the flavor of your homemade cream cheese
While plain cream cheese is certainly usable in all kinds of dishes, including cheese balls, galettes, frittatas, and stuffed French toast, experimenting with different flavors of cream cheese, like savory garlic cream cheese, can take the spread to new heights. If you are in the mood for something sweet, swap out the salt in your recipe and add a teaspoon or two of cinnamon or cinnamon sugar to top your raisin bread or bagel. Brown sugar would also be a tasty fit. If fruity is what you're after, mix in a tablespoon of your favorite jam.
For a dish that would work well as a dip, create a herby cream cheese by adding a 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder and dried dill. Another option would be to add a teaspoon of sriracha and some diced jalapeño for more heat.
Once you have your homemade cream cheese ready to go, check out Tasting Table's list of 31 sweet and savory recipes in which cream cheese is used. Or if none of those options tickle your fancy, here are 15 creative ways to use cream cheese. Your spread will last in the refrigerator for up to one week.