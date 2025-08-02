Amuse-Bouche, Appetizer, And Hors D'oeuvres: The Difference Between Fancy Snacks

Any dinner party worth talking about is going to have small bites to nibble on in between conversations. Sometimes platters of deviled eggs and crudites are laid out on the table, ripe for the taking, while other soirees will have bite-sized hors d'oeuvres being passed around the room. At more intimate gatherings prioritizing the meal, you might be served a small bite before the first course; an amuse-bouche. Those two French terms are often swapped for appetizer but they each have their own nuances. All three words refer to lighter bites eaten before the main course, but there's a time and a place for each type of snack.

Feasting has been a means of celebration for centuries, but the Ancient Greeks were especially smitten with long drawn out dinners, always starting the meal with smaller bites. The practice carried over into Italy with antipasto, Spain with tapas, and zakuska in Russia. Just about every corner of the world adopted their own style of a pre-dinner snack, but only sometimes are they referred to as appetizers, and it has more to do with the setting than the food itself.