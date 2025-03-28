5 Pro Tips For Restaurant-Worthy Mozzarella Sticks At Home

Craving mozzarella sticks this week? Who could blame you? Kids and adults alike love the crunchy exterior and the melty cheese within. One bite and an Instagram-worthy cheese pull later, you're already dreaming of your second stick.

But before going to your favorite restaurant to order some, you could try making them at home. We sat down with Chef David Jutras and Erin Colombi, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Fat Patty's (with locations in West Virginia and Kentucky, with another coming soon in New Jersey). They unveiled all their secrets for making the best homemade mozzarella sticks that taste and look restaurant-worthy.

Their five pro tips for you include choosing the best type of cheese, how to make the best coating for the dish, how to prepare the mozzarella sticks, how to fry them, and alternatively, how to bake them. With their tips, you won't have to rely on frozen mozzarella stick brands. Additionally, you can apply their tricks to your favorite method, like our gooey stringy mozzarella sticks recipe.