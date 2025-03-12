7 Frozen Mozzarella Stick Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Any appetizer fans in the house? I'm not sure who wouldn't love the often bite-sized, indulgent precursors to a meal. Appetizers come in all shapes and sizes, but some — like chips and salsa, potato skins, and chicken wings — are frequent offerings at any dine-in spot. My personal favorites are the ever-popular mozzarella sticks. Sure, mozzarella sticks are far from the only cheesy appetizer in the food sphere, but there's something to be said about their simplicity. The stringy, cheesy fried app is a safe choice at many an establishment. Once a market for frozen appetizers developed, it only made sense that mozzarella sticks would become prolific in the freezer section.

Regardless of whether or not you've done a deep dive into the French origins of mozzarella sticks, fans of the appetizer may have pretty strong opinions on what makes for the perfect stick. Maybe you prefer yours to be plentifully seasoned and herbed, or perhaps, you prefer the breading just seasoned with a touch of sea salt. Most people probably want an ample cheese pull, but how much cheese the interior should hold is dependent on the eater. I too have my own mozzarella stick preferences; I like a crispy outside, minimal seasoning, and a filling packed with gooey, stringy cheese that can stretch across the table. With that, I went on the hunt for my perfect frozen mozzarella stick. While some sticks could definitely satisfy a craving, others fell woefully short.