Give Mozzarella Sticks A Flavor Upgrade By Changing Up Your Breading

If ska music is what plays in a 13-year-old's head when they get extra mozzarella sticks, then those cheesy bits of breaded gooey goodness are the ultimate food for awakening — and nourishing — your inner child. Here's to mozzarella sticks, the real MVP of any appetizer sampler platter and beyond. Mozzarella sticks are surprisingly simple to make and even more fun to eat with a variety of options for pumping up the volume by breading your cheese with the most flavorful coating you can imagine. With the two main ingredients in mozzarella sticks being the cheese itself and the breading with which you coat your cheese, it's important to select the ideal versions of each to suit your personal preferences and make your tastebuds sing.

First and foremost, when it comes to preparing the perfect gooey stringy mozzarella sticks, you'll want to choose a cheese that comes in block form and has a low moisture content. This will allow for ease of cutting and coating the cheese sticks as well as safety when frying as water and oil are not a good combination. You'll also want to use a high smoke point oil such as canola or vegetable oil for optimal frying. For breading, however, the details are considerably more customizable. While the default coating of choice is typically plain breadcrumbs, there's no limit to what kind of crumbs you choose to use. It's time for a breadcrumb upgrade.