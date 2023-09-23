Seaweed Is The Ultimate Salty Ingredient Swap For Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs — be they homemade or store-bought, finely pulverized or craggy panko crumbs — are an excellent way to add crunch to the exterior of fried foods. But they can be a bit one-note and sometimes pick up more oil in the cooking process than we intended. If you're looking for an alternative to breadcrumbs that adds a tremendous amount of flavor without all the heft, turn to seaweed flakes.

Most of us only encounter seaweed washed up on a beach, when swimming in the ocean or wrapped around pieces of maki and nori. Yet this maritime macroalgae is a wonderfully versatile ingredient with which you should become more acquainted. It has been prized as a source of nutrition and flavoring agent by coastal cultures for centuries, bringing the flavor of the ocean — along with savory vegetal notes — to the plate.

As a breading, Italian chef Marianna Vitale of Neapolitan restaurant Sud tells Fine Dining Lovers that seaweed needs to be fresh or reconstituted if dried. That may seem counter to the result, but when wrapped around a piece of fish, the seaweed does two almost magical things. First, it insulates the filet, keeping it moist and tender. Second, it browns in the oil or fat used and renders into a salty, crispy coating that adds texture and a further note of umami to the dish.