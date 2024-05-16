12 Gluten-Free Alternatives For Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs are a staple ingredient in countless recipes, adding texture and flavor to everything from crunchy fried chicken to juicy meatballs. However, traditional breadcrumbs and the ever-popular panko contain gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten can be an integral component in cooking (particularly baking) because it adds structure and texture to a dish. Luckily, gluten's unique benefits aren't nearly as critical for recipes that call for breadcrumbs.

Breadcrumbs serve two major purposes: They help create a crispy, crunchy coating for baked and fried foods, and they act as a binding agent for dishes like meatballs and meatloaf. For either of those applications, there are many gluten-free substitutes that will do the job just fine — and in some cases better than standard breadcrumbs.

So whether you've embraced a gluten-free lifestyle for a serious health condition like managing celiac disease, or you're simply seeking potential benefits like increased energy, we've got plenty of options for you to experiment with the next time you whip out a recipe that includes breadcrumbs.

(Note: For all of these options, be sure to check the packaging for any risk of cross-contamination from gluten-containing sources.)