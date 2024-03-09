Fluffy Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes Recipe

Picture this: It's Sunday morning and you just slept in because you're taking full advantage of the last day of your weekend. The only thing that could make this better is a warm plate of pancakes, freshly griddled and delivered to your bedside... right? Unfortunately, we can't bring them to you, but we can teach you how to make them! While store-bought mixes can be a quick shortcut to a stack of hot flapjacks, making them from scratch will reward you with fluffier, tastier pancakes. Using fresh ingredients, including shelf-stable ones like baking soda and baking powder (make sure they aren't expired), is crucial to getting a good rise in the skillet.

Adding cornmeal to the pancake batter will give it a blueberry muffin vibe, with subtle notes of sweet yellow corn melding with juicy berries. A non-stick pan will be your best friend for this recipe, ensuring no trouble from pancakes sticking in the pan. This recipe scales up easily, so if you need to make a big batch and keep some warm, just pop them into a 250 F oven until ready to serve.