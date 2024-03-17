The Reason String Cheese Must Always Be Mozzarella

String cheese gives us a chance to play with our food, which is a solid reason to love it no matter what age you are. But have you ever stopped to question why this tasty snack can be pulled into tendrils quite so effectively, and why you never see these packages containing other cheeses like cheddar or provolone? It turns out that string cheese is only ever made from mozzarella, which is why it's always white. You may find cheese sticks made from other cheeses, of course, but you won't be able to pull them apart in quite so satisfying a way.

In short, mozzarella is the only type of cheese that can produce stringiness. Thankfully, this element doesn't come from additives that warp the original qualities of the cheese curds — these packages typically contain real cheese. During the mozzarella-making process, curds are heated and morphed together, which causes the casein proteins to line up horizontally and naturally create that peel-able quality. This alignment is also essential for stretchiness (which we see when eating pizza and mozzarella sticks). Basically, what's happening is the casein proteins are repeatedly separating and re-forming as you pull the cheese apart.