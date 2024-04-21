Saganaki Is The Cheesy Greek Appetizer That Will Satisfy All Your Cravings

One of the best parts of saganaki is that you don't need much prep work to sink your teeth into the cheesy starter. In under ten minutes, you'll have an impressive-looking dish dressed up with your choices of honey, a sprinkling of herbs, or fig jam, bringing a bit of Mediterranean flavor into your home.

Choosing the right cheese to fry up or pan sear is key when preparing saganaki, however. Too soft, and the cheese will melt all over your pan; too firm, and you won't be able to tuck into this appetizer easily. Greeks reach for local cheeses that deliver gentle nuttiness, like graviera or kefalotyri. For the perfect presentation, mildly firm cheeses like kefalograviera or kasseri offer the right thickness and consistency that hold form when fried. While it may take some hunting to find one of these authentic Greek cheeses to prepare the dish, you could use tangy halloumi, paneer, or feta as substitutes. The flavor will be different, but you'll have a solid hunk of cheese to fry.

If you want to get fancy for your next dinner party, flambée the saganaki for your friends. Flaming presentations are a bit of a magic trick, as the cheese is prepared beforehand then placed onto a pan or plate to be torched, by lighting alcohol poured around it. If this sounds like too much work, saganaki will hold its own without pyrotechnics, as the drool-worthy dish commands attention simply from being so tasty.