Everything You Should Know About Tasting Menus

Tasting menus are a strange contradiction-filled curiosity in the culinary world. Though a relatively novel culinary standard that has become popular in little more than half a century, they have an origin that traces back centuries. Though they are seen by some as the epitome of sophisticated, discerning dining, they are seen by others as the product of tyrannical chefs who are unwilling to offer compromise or choice to diners. And, though tasting menus can feel rigid and formal, with rules and set piece dishes at certain points in the meal, they are also ultimate expressions of culinary creativity and craft.

Advertisement

This article will take a close look at tasting menus, unpacking what they are, their history, and how they are used by chefs in a way that is often different from other forms of dining. It will examine the structural elements of a tasting menu, including wine pairings, pricing and value, and dining etiquette. Finally, it will explore some recent trends in tasting menus and what the future holds for this unique way to enjoy food.