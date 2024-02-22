Which Country Has The Highest Number Of Restaurants Considered Best In The World?

When you hear the words "culinary destination," foodies might fantasize about eating capicola in Palermo or Neufchâtel in Normandy. This year, the country with more restaurants on the World's 50 Best list than any other is none other than Spain. On the latest installation of the list, which was released in June 2023, Spain boasted a whopping six establishments.

Spain has long been a gastronomic destination for innovative chefs and adventurous foodies. The country inspired Asturias-born chef José Andrés to start a cooking-slash-travel show in 2022, aptly called "José Andrés and Family in Spain." Spain's top-ranked restaurants all made the front half of the 2023 list, clocking in before Number 25 and highly concentrated toward the very top — spots 2, 3, and 4 all belong to Spain.

It would be impossible to talk about Spain's culinary scene without mentioning the name El Bulli. The restaurant earned the coveted Number One spot as the World's Best Restaurant five times during its 2002 to 2011 tenure, and it was the place where the chefs behind another world-class Spanish restaurant, Disfrutar, first met. This year, Disfrutar secured the Number Two spot on the list. Andrés visited Disfrutar in one episode of his series and was left stunned by the team's avant-garde dessert – a physical table with many different drawers and compartments all packed with hidden treats. "Disfrutar" is the Spanish word for "enjoy," and judging by the World's Best List, foodies around the world certainly seem to be doing so there.