How Auguste Escoffier Paved The Way For A La Carte Dining

From changing the ways in which professional chefs cook to reimagining the dining experience, the impact of Auguste Escoffier on the culinary world cannot be understated. Not only did Escoffier take steps to improve efficiency in kitchens, but he also looked for ways to change the meal and service experiences for diners.

While managing hotel restaurants in Paris and London in the 1890s, Escoffier decided to offer meals differently. At the time, dinner guests were used to receiving their food courses at one time and weren't often presented with many choices when it came to menu options. Under the guidance of Escoffier, guests were served meals as requested and could choose exactly which dishes they wanted from a printed menu. "A la carte," French for "by the card," is just that: Food items listed on a menu along with prices for customers to consider.

This new a la carte approach revolutionized how front-of-house team members managed meal service and broadened dining experiences. Instead of all-inclusive spreads and fixed menus, diners could choose exactly what they wanted to sample.