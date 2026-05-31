The Old-School Grocery Chain That Took Over The Midwest In The '60s

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These days, if you ask any American where they shop for groceries, they'll likely name grocery giants like Walmart, Costco, and Kroger. Ask the same question back in the 20th century, though, and shoppers would more likely name smaller, regional grocery chains that have sadly fizzled out over the decades. One much-missed Midwest grocer is Red Owl, which flew high throughout the 1960s before crashing in the '80s.

Countless Midwesterners fondly remember Red Owl for its big-eyed bird mascot and the ubiquity of its stores — every small town in the Midwest seemed to have one. This is evidenced by the scores of people who recall a family member working at Red Owl or who worked there themselves. General Mills founded the Hopkins, Minnesota-based store and began selling coal, groceries, and dry goods in 1922. Making it one of the oldest grocery stores in the U.S. Just three years later, in 1925, Red Owl had expanded to 53 stores across Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas, in addition to its native Minnesota.

The chain peaked in the early '60s, when it operated 172 locations in 10 states and sold Red Owl brand products to over 450 other independent grocery stores across the nation. At that time, Red Owl commanded 55% of Minnesota's grocery market. While it seemed like Red Owl would keep flapping towards success, as with many defunct grocery stores, changing industry trends drastically turned the tide.