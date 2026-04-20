10 Most Beloved Regional Grocery Chains Around The US
Any foodie who's spent some time traveling knows just how much fun it can be to check out the biggest, best, and most popular grocery chains in other states. There's just something neat about seeing what kind of deli selections, fresh-baked goods, and specialty sections others get to browse on the regular, and we'll fully admit that if you've done precisely that and ended up with a suitcase full of goodies to take home ... well, you're not alone. Not all grocery stores are created equal, and there are some regional chains that you should check out if you're in the area. And if you happen to live in the area? Please know the rest of us are just a little bit jealous.
It's worth mentioning that there's something interesting going on with regional grocery chains as well. National chains — like Walmart, Dollar General, and Costco — are massive players in the grocery game; that's undeniable. These grocery giants may have the largest market shares, but when it comes to favorites, it's the regional players that are winning hearts and the loyalty of customers. Regional chains are beloved for offering ultra-local shopping experiences, tailored rewards programs, and in-store promotions that give customers that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes with a great deal. Add in things like locally sourced produce, bakery goods made on-site, and community involvement, and it's easy to see how and why these small chains are a big deal.
H-E-B (Texas)
You'll often hear it said that H-E-B is America's best grocery chain, and it's impossible to describe just how much of a loyal following the chain has. It has locations in Texas and Mexico, but when Dunnhumby released its annual, nationwide Retailer Preference Index in 2026, H-E-B was not only ranked at number one, but it was the fourth year in first place. Loyal customers have a super-long list of must-buy products at H-E-B, from those oh-so-beloved freshly baked tortillas to its store-brand ice cream, green Hatch chile queso, and — of course — Texas barbecue products.
The very first store occupied a single room in the Butt family's Kerrville, Texas, home, and it started with a loan for $60 and a lot of hard work. After Florence Thornton Butt opened the shop in 1905, it passed to her son in 1919. Growth was buoyed by diversity, expansion, and smart business decisions, like making it a point to remain an affordable option for people during the Great Depression.
Today, H-E-B isn't the cheapest grocery chain in the U.S., but you'll find customers who swear by this chain for selling high-quality products at affordable prices. Customer experience is a selling point, too: There's always enough cashiers, while charity work and community involvement earn H-E-B a ton of goodwill. You'll hear stories that H-E-B is a place to find and share in community, state pride, and the tradition of turning shopping trips into family rituals and a lifetime of memories.
Wegmans (Northeast)
Head to the Northeast, and you'll find Wegmans dominates. It opened in Rochester, New York, in 1916 as the Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Co. Even as it expanded from a small fruit cart to a more traditional grocer, brothers John and Walter Wegman carried on a dedication to offering some of the freshest produce around — and the chain has stayed true to that. When we here at Tasting Table ranked the produce selections at several popular grocery store chains, Wegmans came in second (beneath only Central Market).
You'll hear Wegmans also celebrated as having an outstanding selection of plants and cut flowers, and a bakery section with a shocking array of everything from artisan breads to bagels, tarts, cakes, eclairs, and gluten-free options. You'll find many different cheeses, subs that can compete with any standalone deli around, and it even has its own organic farm and orchard.
Wegmans has remained fairly small — in the grand scheme of things, at least. It didn't reach 100 locations until 2019, but there is good news. It is expanding into new areas: Connecticut got its first Wegmans in 2025, on the heels of other firsts opening in New York City and Long Island. In 2026, the company started hiring for its first location in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it's safe to say that openings will continue to attract lines of customers willing to wait hours to be the first in the doors.
Woodman's Markets (Wisconsin and Illinois)
You'll find Woodman's Markets in Wisconsin and Illinois, and every so often, fans will post photos or videos that make countless people across the country rethink their own life choices. When one Reddit user posted a photo of Woodman's massive cheese selection, another wrote, "Welcome to heaven! We're here to serve you cheese." The number of people who chimed in with recommendations was enough to restore at least some faith in social media, and Woodman's also went viral back in 2022 thanks to a video of not the freezer section, but the frozen pizza section.
Hundreds of different frozen pizzas dominated a minute-long video, and yes, there were questions — including ones from Wisconsin natives who were baffled by the fact that not all grocery stores were as well-stocked. Quality, affordable pricing, and sheer variety have all come together to make Woodman's one of the nation's top grocery stores in 2026, and it also undoubtedly helps that the employee-owned chain is big into digital coupons, weekly sales, promotions, community involvement, and supporting charities like the Special Olympics and Make-A-Wish.
Woodman's has been around for a long time. It started as a produce stand back in 1919, and once it was turned into a more traditional grocery store, it expanded rapidly. The Woodman family offered employees the chance to become owners in 1979, and by 1998, ownership was completely in employee hands. There are 20 locations as of 2026.
Schnucks (Midwest/St. Louis)
Schnucks can be found in four states — Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin — but Missouri has more than half. It's so popular in St. Louis that you'll find rankings of each and every St. Louis store, weighing everything from parking lots to the number of local products on offer. Interestingly, while many chains rely on a cookie-cutter feel to develop brand loyalty, Reddit users are quick to explain to baffled Schnucks newbies that each and every location has a very different vibe. While some are the sort of spot you'll want to plan to visit only during the day, others will have live music.
Love rewards programs that make you feel as though you're really saving something? That's an across-the-board feeling, with some saying that they plan on getting their Thanksgiving dinners for free thanks to Schnucks rewards. Some of the chain's promotions are uniquely fun. In 2024, it offered loyalty points to customers who used a fitness app to track steps and hit a 50,000-step goal over the course of a week.
The store's status in St. Louis makes sense, as the original opened there in 1939. It remains well-known for community involvement and even has a mobile kitchen it sends out to help during disasters. And expansion is in the cards: The company bought Wisconsin-based Festival Foods in 2025, allowing Wisconsinites to find the same high-quality, affordable grocery that has won the loyalty of customers from across St. Louis.
Market Basket (New England)
Market Basket is one of the oldest grocery stores in the U.S. It was opened way back in 1917 by the Demoulas family. We all know that no business has that kind of longevity without being something truly special, and you'll hear customers saying they love Market Basket for all kinds of reasons that just start with pricing, quality, and selection.
Some have been loyal customers for decades because it's the kind of place that feels like the beating heart of the community, while others cite friendly and always-helpful employees that make them feel welcome. Even better, some note that employees might start to remember your regular order and have it ready by the time you get to the deli counter.
Grocery prices have gotten out of control, sure, but this Massachusetts-based chain rivals Aldi when it comes to prices. 2022 research from Consumers' Checkbook found Market Basket's prices were 15% lower than area competitors, and that has the potential to save shoppers hundreds — if not thousands. Some will even say that prices do more than just save money; they — along with the retro feel of many Market Basket stores — take them back to better days. It has a very 1990s-era vibe in the best possible way, where you can count on cashiers instead of self-checkout lines. And yes, expansion is happening: Market Basket is hoping to add a handful of new stores to break the 100 mark in 2027.
Rouses Markets (Gulf Coast)
New Orleans has a ton of outstanding restaurants, and anyone heading there for a visit should definitely try as many as they can. But they should also check out Rouses Markets, a Gulf Coast staple you'll also find in Mississippi and Alabama. Rouses is the kind of grocery store that inspires customers waxing poetic about, saying that it changed their minds about what a grocery store can and should be. That's not to say that it's fancy, but it is about the regional foods.
Rouses — as befits a chain along the Gulf Coast — prides itself on locally sourced seafood and a supply chain that includes longtime local fishermen. Boiled Louisiana crawfish are prepared fresh in-store daily, and if you'd prefer, you can pick up a sack of live crawfish. Seafood doesn't get much fresher than that, and that's a beautiful thing.
Community involvement is front and center here, too. Rouses earned a nod from Progressive Grocer for being one of the best independent groceries of 2024, lauded for its food bank assistance program as well as a focus on regional specialties like gumbo, king cakes, jambalaya, and that sweet, sweet fresh seafood. The chain made headlines in 2020 for handing out around $1 million in bonuses to employees working through the pandemic, and it continues to expand. In 2025, Rouses purchased 10 Winn-Dixie stores, raising its total number of locations to 76.
Publix (Florida/Southeast)
In 2026, Publix was named as one of the most admired companies in the world on a list compiled by Fortune and Korn Ferry. The report weighed factors like product quality, innovation, community involvement, and treatment of employees to come up with the ranking. This wasn't a new honor: It was the 31st time it made the list, suggesting that the Publix of today is living up to founder George Jenkins' 1930s-era promise to open a grocer that was something special.
Publix keeps customers coming back in spite of the fact that it can be pretty pricey. It's a fascinating combination of quality products, a wide range of fresh foods, and a friendly atmosphere where employees go the extra mile. Publix also pushes plenty of sales and promotions to help customers feel they're getting a deal, and innovation is at the forefront, too.
In 2023, Publix invested more than $50 million into a tech center, hiring hundreds at well above-average wages to bring things like online ordering and delivery services in-house. Fun fact: When it became the first air-conditioned grocery store, it was an advancement that changed the grocery store landscape forever. Today, Publix remains beloved for its bakery and cupcakes, as well as treats like old-fashioned deli lemonade, ultra-fresh pico de gallo, and copycat Girl Scout cookies. In other words, Publix gets the smallest details right, and customers notice. Will it allow the chain to keep expanding? Possibly, as it's pushing into Kentucky to continue challenging Kroger.
Harmons (Utah)
Harmons celebrated 90 years in business in 2022. The family-owned business is where generations of Harmons are front and center in not only the day-to-day, but also in advertising and meeting customers in-store. They still remember how it all started, too: George Reese Harmon and his wife, Irene, took $325, gambled it on a fruit stand, and eventually opened the first brick-and-mortar Harmons in 1945.
The Utah chain has won its fair share of awards and accolades, including awards for packaging and graphic design of its store brand, and a number of Golden Penguin awards from the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association for its frozen food department. Harmons employees have been recognized, too, and in 2012, executive chef Adalberto Diaz Labrada was named Pastry Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.
Harmons has noted that its small size has allowed it to adjust to market trends more quickly and efficiently than a national chain. It's also known for a community-oriented focus that's evident in some neat ways. Go into a few different locations and you'll notice a lot of fun chalk artwork. That's by design, and the chain has 19 full-time artists who design and draw unique signage for each store. Technological advancements like self-checkouts have been resisted by design, although customers can expect to see stock-taking robots joining the ranks of Harmons employees.
Sprouts Farmers Market (Arizona/Southwest)
As far as trendy shopping experiences go, they don't get much fancier than Sprouts Farmers Market. You'll see a ton of signage advertising a commitment to farm-fresh and organic produce, and it's certainly no secret that Sprouts has a seafood department that outshines almost everyone else. Still, it's worth noting that Sprouts had humble beginnings that go back to a single produce stand in the 1940s, which makes it all the more impressive that the chain opened its 300th store in 2018. It's firmly entrenched in the Southwest, but it's slowly inching farther and farther north. In 2026, it hit 490 stores and counting, including one in Long Island, New York.
You'll hear fans saying that Sprouts has taken all the best parts of other chains — like Trader Joe's sample policy and Aldi's aisle of wild, wonderful, and oftentimes weird finds — and folded everything into one store. Customers celebrate the produce and a selection that's consistently good, varied, and almost surprisingly long-lasting.
The price point at Sprouts is one of the downfalls of this chain, and there's good news on this front, too. In 2026, CEO Jack Sinclair made a public statement saying that the chain was going to work on clarifying its pricing procedures, and double down on telling customers that, yes, it's worth paying a little more for the products on the shelves at Sprouts. Expect to see it leaning more into organic foods, buzzworthy products, and more loyalty rewards.
Foodland (Hawaii)
Poke is one of the iconic Hawaiian foods you need to try at least once, and visitors might take the time to research just what restaurants they want to head to for these ultra-fresh seafood specialties. Those in-the-know recommend going somewhere else: Foodland, the Hawaiian grocery store chain that has a poke counter that's so dependable, so good, and so fully stocked that regular visitors say that it's one of the first places they head when they touch down.
Foodland has won awards for its poke, priding itself on a staggering variety of made-fresh local favorites that are also available by the pound. It's so popular that it's highly recommended you avoid heading there at lunchtime if you can. Foodland's approach to fulfilling its potential as a chain means the selections and services are curated to customer bases across the islands. It's kept the chain a favorite since it first opened back in 1948.
Those who move away from Hawaii for the continental U.S. find Foodland — especially the poke — one of the things that they definitely miss, and it's easy to see why. Locally grown produce is a priority, a slew of community programs keep Foodland front and center, and when customers say that the poke is the perfect meal for enjoying beachside, we believe them.