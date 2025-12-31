Why Sprouts' Seafood Department Is Far Better Than Most Shoppers Realize

Stepping into a Sprouts doesn't feel the same as most grocery stores. The space is more open, with a smaller percentage allocated toward aisles of packaged goods, and more room for fresh produce, bulk bins, and excellent counters for meats and seafood. It's right there in the full name — Sprouts Farmers Market — but the stores really do convey that feeling, particularly in the seafood department.

It only takes a second of conversation with the clerks to learn they are both knowledgeable about the product and always happy to help. In addition to writing, I also develop recipes, and I can assure that when I need something special, I can trust them to lend a hand. Sometimes that just means sorting through the scallops for the largest and most photogenic of the lot for a "The Bear"-inspired scallop recipe, while other times it's a bigger ask, like setting aside salmon scraps for a Finnish lohikeitto recipe.

The quality of the seafood department goes well beyond the staff, with the grocery chain making a real effort to both provide quality products and ensure they are doing their part in the stewardship of the planet. All seafood products sold at Sprouts stores undergo a strict verification process to ensure they meet the company's high standards in areas like traceability, labor practices, and environmental policy. With all of that, it is no wonder Sprouts is one of the grocery chains with the best seafood.