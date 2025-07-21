Make Sydney's Perfect Scallops From The Bear With Our Recipe

It is hard, watching "The Bear," not to want to try to replicate all of the dishes that they put out. There is so much culinary artistry, and one can't help but want to taste it all. But Sydney's scallop dish in Season 4, Episode 3, in particular, cannot be avoided. We are first teased with the concept of a lightly seared scallop with an orange-ginger compound butter late in Episode 2, and, frankly, as soon as that idea was dropped, was anyone not locked in on the idea? The finished dish is delivered early in the next episode, and then there is no turning back. The plating is lovely, and upon tasting, Carmy declares it "better than perfect." The details of the dish are relatively sparse in the show, but we've done our best to put together a scallop dish that sings the same tune, and we think it's pretty excellent — if not "better than perfect."

This recipe is not one for the faint of heart. As befits a restaurant seeking its first Michelin star, it calls for a few elements. The lightly seared scallops take center stage alongside a few poached green beans, or "crisp verts," as Sydney refers to them on the show. But the real stars are the orange-ginger compound butter and the basil oil, which combine to give this dish a remarkable depth and complexity. If you love "The Bear" as much as we do, this is a recipe that you don't want to miss.