What Is A Scallop 'Count Size' (And Why You Need To Know About It)?

Scallops may be delicious, but they are the odd ones out of the mollusks we eat for seafood. A relative of clams, mussels, and oysters, scallop "meat" comes from the inside a similar shelled sea creature. But where the other common mollusks are usually small things that are eating in a single bite or slurp, scallops can range wildly in heft, from big and meaty to small and bite-sized. This matters because differently sized scallops are going to be cooked in different ways and are not always used in the same type of recipes. That's why seafood counters and packages of frozen scallops usually have a "count size" label to help you out. They let you know a scallop's relative size by telling you how many individual scallops of that size will make a pound.

Because individual scallops are going to narrowly range in their weight, scallop count sizes are given in ranges. A common size you will see is 30-40, which means you will get roughly that many scallops if you order a pound. There are also corresponding names for each count size. Those 30-40 scallops are "large," while there are 20-30 scallops that are "jumbo," or 60-80 for "small." Your local fish market or grocery store probably will not carry every size, which range from the super colossal scallops that have under 10 per pound to tiny "extra small" scallops with more than 120 per pound. As you can imagine, that variation can lead to a lot of mistakes when cooking your scallops.