The Classic Garlicky Scallops Provencal Recipe That's Sure To Impress Guests

Hardly anything is more luxurious than buttery, garlicky seared scallops. The golden-brown pillows of tender fish are highly regarded in seafood restaurants, usually sitting at the top tier of prices on the menu due to their difficult harvesting and size. Small compared to other fish, scallops are also intimidating to cook — which is what makes them so coveted when done well. You can achieve great scallops at home, and often, all it takes is a great sear and a flavorful sauce. There are a litany of ways to add flavor to scallops, but in this recipe, we're taking a classic approach with scallops Provençal.
Scallops Provençal is a simple dish named after the Provence region of France. The ingredients and technique reflect the culinary culture of the sun-soaked region; the tomatoes, wine, and parsley are signature of southeastern French cuisine. This simple recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn emphasizes the creaminess of the butter sauce with a technique called monter au beurre, which whisks butter into the hot wine to create a glossy, lightly emulsified sauce. The result is as luxurious as it is simple — in other words, perfectly French.
The ingredients needed for classic, garlicky scallops Provençal
First, you'll need to seek out high-quality scallops. When looking for the best quality scallops, look primarily for scallops that are firm, smell like the ocean, and are slightly off white or a little pink in color. You can also use smaller, cheaper bay scallops, adjusting the cook time accordingly. From there, you'll need mostly pantry staples — salt, pepper, flour, garlic, and butter — plus white wine, parsley, shallot, lemon, and cherry tomatoes.
Classic Garlicky Scallops Provencal Recipe
Scallops Provençal is a classic and elegant way to prepare the luxurious shellfish. Even better, the buttery sauce can be used with other fish, too.
Ingredients
- 1 pound sea scallops
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- ½ cup white wine
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ lemon, juiced
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
Directions
- Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel.
- Season the scallops on either side with the salt and pepper.
- Dredge the scallops in the flour, shaking off the excess, until they are lightly coated.
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet.
- Add the scallops and sear until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.
- Remove the scallops from the skillet and add another tablespoons of butter.
- Add the shallot and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the white wine and tomatoes and let simmer for 3 minutes, or until the wine begins to smell sweet.
- Add the remaining tablespoon of butter, lemon juice, and parsley and whisk until the butter is melted and the sauce is glossy.
- Return the scallops to the skillet and warm through. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|261
|Total Fat
|12.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|57.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|559.4 mg
|Protein
|15.9 g
What is the best way to serve scallops Provençal?
Scallops Provençal is a simple dish that, while considered an entree, isn't really enough to provide a full meal; however, the sauce is made to be served over accompanying sides. The sauce pairs exceptionally well with pasta, pureed celery root, risotto, and steamed vegetables. To serve the scallops over pasta, first choose a long-strand pasta like angel hair, bucatini, or linguini. Boil the pasta to al dente and reserve a small cup of starchy pasta water before draining. When you're finished making the scallops Provençal, add the pasta to the skillet and toss with the buttery sauce. Add a small splash of pasta water to thin the sauce slightly and continue to toss until the pasta noodles are coated and shiny.
You can also serve the scallops on their own with accompanying sides instead of making them into a pasta dish. Scallops pair well with creamy polenta and potatoes or less starchy vegetables like asparagus, broccolini, and green beans. If you're feeling especially healthy, pair the buttery scallops next to a salad like Niçoise for a lighter dinner.
Can I make scallops Provençal with a different fish?
Scallops Provençal can be made with any fish — the sauce is so simple that it pairs seamlessly with almost anything. Keep it high-end and pair it with lobster by broiling (or air-frying) the lobster tails until tender then drizzling them with the buttery sauce. Make it more affordable by swapping for shrimp and pairing it with orzo, quinoa, or couscous. You can also sear whitefish like halibut, sea bass, or grouper and serve that with the Provençal sauce. One fish that might not work well here? Salmon.
This dish can also be made with chicken. You can coat the chicken in breadcrumbs for a dish close to chicken piccata or simply dredge it in flour the same way the scallops are in this recipe. Cook the chicken for a few minutes longer than the scallops to ensure the cutlets are cooked all the way through, then remove and continue with the sauce as written. Drizzle the sauce over the cooked chicken to serve.