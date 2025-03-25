The Classic Garlicky Scallops Provencal Recipe That's Sure To Impress Guests

Hardly anything is more luxurious than buttery, garlicky seared scallops. The golden-brown pillows of tender fish are highly regarded in seafood restaurants, usually sitting at the top tier of prices on the menu due to their difficult harvesting and size. Small compared to other fish, scallops are also intimidating to cook — which is what makes them so coveted when done well. You can achieve great scallops at home, and often, all it takes is a great sear and a flavorful sauce. There are a litany of ways to add flavor to scallops, but in this recipe, we're taking a classic approach with scallops Provençal.

Scallops Provençal is a simple dish named after the Provence region of France. The ingredients and technique reflect the culinary culture of the sun-soaked region; the tomatoes, wine, and parsley are signature of southeastern French cuisine. This simple recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn emphasizes the creaminess of the butter sauce with a technique called monter au beurre, which whisks butter into the hot wine to create a glossy, lightly emulsified sauce. The result is as luxurious as it is simple — in other words, perfectly French.