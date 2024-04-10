What To Look For When Buying The Best Quality Scallops, According To An Expert

Cooking fresh scallops at home requires precision so that you don't accidentally overcook the shellfish and turn them rubbery. To avoid that culinary mishap, there are many tips you need when cooking with scallops, like knowing how to tell when they're fully done. But, before you turn the knob on your stove, it's essential to buy the highest-quality scallops available at the store first. To get some professional guidance on how to pick the finest scallops, Tasting Table turned to Sol Han, head chef at Little Mad, a New American restaurant in New York City that he opened in 2021.

"Scallops need to be firm, smell like the ocean, and need to taste sweet," Han says. To ensure you purchase the freshest and highest-quality scallops for your seafood dinner, it takes a few steps to get it right. "I would always recommend using all your senses, get gloves on and feel the firmness, and make sure you smell the scallop," he explains. The scallops should also have a nice yellow or orange color. If you cannot get your hands on the scallops, which are often found at the seafood counter at your grocery store or fish market, we recommend kindly asking a reliable fishmonger behind the counter to do the tests for you.