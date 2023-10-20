Sea Scallops Are The Ideal Variety For Searing

Plump and thick, sea scallops are perfect for cooking over high heat. This can be on the hot coals of a grill or seared with buttery golden streaks of caramelization. Either way, these delicious morsels won't last long on your plate. Since scallops offer a meatier, less fishy experience compared to other seafood, these tender hunks of protein are worthy of consideration for regular meals. Plus, you don't need to be a master either in the kitchen or of the grill to nail a simple seared scallops recipe. Using just lemon juice, fresh herbs, and seasoning, you'll be on your way to plating up a dish that could be served at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

When purchasing scallops for tonight's dinner, look for those that have been taken from the sea. You'll find two main categories of scallops at the market: Smaller bay scallops offering a sweeter, tender flavor, and meatier sea scallops that are easier to sear in a pan and set onto hot grills.