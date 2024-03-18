Yuzu Scallop Crudo With White Soy Recipe

There's a lot to know about the world of raw seafood. Each culture seems to have its own version of flavorful raw fish, some made with dressings and sauces and others left completely plain. In its simplest terms, crudo is the Italian version of Japanese sashimi; but there are quite a few differences between the two. Unlike sashimi, which is served plain and completely raw, crudo is dressed with an acidic vinaigrette that both adds flavor and very slightly cooks the fish, like in ceviche. The difference between ceviche and crudo is a little less clear, though in general crudo will be served sliced and dressed while ceviche is almost always cut into chunks and marinated in acidic juices. Thought we were done? We didn't even mention the difference between crudo and carpaccio (long story short, it's in the slicing).

This crudo recipe by Michelle McGlinn is dressed with tangy yuzu — a lemon-like fruit found in East Asia — and white soy sauce, a more delicate version of the traditional. Together, the flavors are both punchy and soft, showcasing the fresh, pillowy texture of the scallops. With hints of garlic, ginger, chile, and cilantro, the crudo becomes an impressive dish layered with flavor that, best of all, is easy enough to prepare in less than 15 minutes.