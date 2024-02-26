What's The Difference Between Crudo And Sashimi?

Fish is delicious in many forms, but when sourced carefully, there's a special appeal to a raw bite. With its aesthetic appearance and myriad possibilities, it's no surprise that sushi is the most famous vessel for raw fish. Yet, while these rolled rice creations are tasty, it's just the tip of the iceberg for fresh-out-of-the-sea options. Many cuisines have their own rendition of highlighting high-caliber raw seafood, from Hawaii's poke to Peru's tiradito.

So, for two styles that most minimally process the source ingredients, turn to crudo and sashimi. The former hails from southern Europe, while the latter is Japan's other famous seafood creation. The two dishes have a whole lot in common, most notably that they minimally alter very fresh meat ingredients to showcase its flavor.

Yet, in their details, each method highlights distinct culinary inflections. Crudo is all about combining a few, yet highly aromatic, ingredients alongside a chosen base. Meanwhile, sashimi uses minimal ingredients and relies exclusively on technique, with each knife stroke being key to its simple but meticulous preparation. Such differentiations demonstrate the expansive possibility of enjoying raw food.