The Grocery Store Bakery Customers Love For Its Cupcakes

While baking cupcakes for a birthday party or office celebration can be an entertaining labor of love, it becomes a little less fun when you have to bake and decorate three dozen of them all at once. At the same time, scouring your town for a baker to help put together said cupcakes can be a chore. On a recent deep dive into seven of the best grocery store bakeries, customers agreed that Publix's bakery department is more than capable of whipping up enough delicious cupcakes to feed a small army.

"Publix bakeries are way better than other stores'," said one satisfied customer on Reddit. Another Redditor rambled, "The bakery is so damn good. I don't care how much it costs, I'll continue to eat there. The [cream] cheese cupcakes, the cookies — it's heavenly." Customers seem to not only appreciate the superior quality of Publix's cupcakes, but its pricing, too. One bride took to Reddit to share a story about the major price difference in ordering an expensive wedding cake at an independent bakery versus ordering 90 cupcakes at a Publix bakery for roughly a quarter of the price. "The Publix bakery is still such a steal if you want to save money, and it's always good," said the bride. Plus, as a Redditor pointed out in a different thread, "Not everyone has a local bakery nearby. So Publix is the best people can do. For all its shortcomings, it's still better than any other major grocery chain's bakery."