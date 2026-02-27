The Cheapest Grocery Chain In The US Isn't Walmart Or Aldi

For decades, Walmart and Aldi have been considered the places to shop for people who need to pinch pennies. However, a February 2, 2026, report published by Consumer Reports actually proves that neither of these grocery chains are the cheapest after all. The report shed light on the country's most and least expensive supermarkets — and it found that Costco Wholesale is actually the cheapest grocery chain in the United States.

Consumer Reports partnered with the Strategic Research Group to collect prices at stores in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; and Virginia Beach, Virginia in late summer 2025. They then compared the prices against prices at Walmart stores across all locations. The results showed that at a national average, Costco prices are 21.4% lower than those recorded at Walmart for comparable items.

Following close behind Costco is another wholesale club: BJ's. Consumer Reports found that BJ's prices were 21% lower than Walmart's at the time the data was collected. The third and fourth least expensive grocery chains are, unsurprisingly, Lidl and Aldi, which come in at 8.5% and 8.3% cheaper than Walmart, respectively. The fifth on the list is WinCo, found to be 3.3% less expensive than Walmart, followed by fan-favorite grocery store chain H-E-B, which is only 0.2% cheaper.