The Major Grocery Chain That Actually Owns Sam's Club

Sam's Club opened its very first "club" in Oklahoma in 1983, and since its inception, the brand has expanded nationwide. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, this membership-based warehouse chain is actually tied to another popular retailer — Walmart Inc. The parent company was established and named Sam's Club after Walmart founder Sam Walton, and the two stores may have more in common than you think.

Walmart didn't acquire Sam's Club, but it developed the concept as the company's response to the booming warehouse club era of the late 1970s and 1980s, when big-box stores like Costco (previously known as Price Club) were first established. It was based on similar cost-efficiency principles of Walmart, which aligned perfectly with bulk-discount pricing. No wonder there's been a longstanding rivalry between Sam's Club and Costco.

While Sam's Club has 30 of its own distribution facilities, there are 17 or more distribution centers that service both Sam's Club and Walmart, highlighting the connection between the two nestled brands. This helps the two chains rely on each other's infrastructures and save money on transportation costs. Of course, this, in turn, helps keep costs low and provides an edge over other membership stores. The company also develops and offers new innovative amenities for members, such as "Scan & Go" technology, which allows shoppers to purchase goods and gas via an app rather than a checkout lane.