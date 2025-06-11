Kirkland Signature Vs Members Mark: Which Brand Offers The Better Value?

The biggest rivalry in the U.S. has been raging for almost 40 years. Bigger than the Bears vs. the Packers or the Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC, the cold war between Costco and Sam's Club began in 1983, and, with discount grocery stores now growing in popularity, there's no sign of a détente. At the heart of the feud are the two brands' private label lines. Costco sells Kirkland Signature, while Sam's Club offers Member's Mark.

Both Kirkland and Member's Mark are affordable, and many of their products are either known or strongly rumored to be manufactured by trusted suppliers. It's hard to say definitively which brand offers better value, as there are strong opinions out there to support both labels. Ultimately, it might depend on what you're looking for.

Member's Mark items tend to be priced slightly lower, and the huge selection of over 6,000 products makes up about 20% of what's on sale at Sam's Club. Beyond groceries and essentials, Sam's Club offers private label toys, flowers, and even patio furniture and camping gear. At Costco, Kirkland focuses largely on quality, reasonably priced groceries. However, with fewer than 400 Kirkland products to choose from, you might not always find what you need in Costco's private label range.