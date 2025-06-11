Kirkland Signature Vs Members Mark: Which Brand Offers The Better Value?
The biggest rivalry in the U.S. has been raging for almost 40 years. Bigger than the Bears vs. the Packers or the Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC, the cold war between Costco and Sam's Club began in 1983, and, with discount grocery stores now growing in popularity, there's no sign of a détente. At the heart of the feud are the two brands' private label lines. Costco sells Kirkland Signature, while Sam's Club offers Member's Mark.
Both Kirkland and Member's Mark are affordable, and many of their products are either known or strongly rumored to be manufactured by trusted suppliers. It's hard to say definitively which brand offers better value, as there are strong opinions out there to support both labels. Ultimately, it might depend on what you're looking for.
Member's Mark items tend to be priced slightly lower, and the huge selection of over 6,000 products makes up about 20% of what's on sale at Sam's Club. Beyond groceries and essentials, Sam's Club offers private label toys, flowers, and even patio furniture and camping gear. At Costco, Kirkland focuses largely on quality, reasonably priced groceries. However, with fewer than 400 Kirkland products to choose from, you might not always find what you need in Costco's private label range.
Exploring the best items from Kirkland and Member's Mark
While we can't give a definitive answer on value across the Kirkland and Member's Mark product lines, we can explore a few of the best products from both club stores to help you get maximum bang for your buck when you visit Sam's or Costco.
At Costco, fan-favorite products tend to be the kind of food items you'd expect to find at a high-end specialty store. One Reddit user describes Costco's Signature Imported Basil Pesto ($11.10 for 22 ounces, at the time of this writing) as "better than most people's homemade," while Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a cult following. This fandom is inspired, in part, by "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" host Samin Nosrat recommending it, but the EVOO, which is $20.99 for 2 liters, also scores very high in taste tests and displays harvest dates and origin labels that speak to its quality. However, the same Member's Mark product does have a high star rating on the Sam's Club website, and it costs $17.48.
Reddit users recommend many Member's Mark products, from mixed nuts to rotisserie chickens to mozzarella cheese. "The Rotisserie Chicken is IMO better than the ones at Costco. Less salty," one fan wrote. Easily the most popular items, however, are non-food essentials. There's enthusiasm for Sam's Club's private label detergent and trash bags, but Member's Mark toilet paper has truly made a name for itself. It's not exactly glamorous, but there's no denying that it's an essential! And it's affordable, too, at $24.25 for 45 Ultra Premium Rolls. Multiple Reddit users who describe themselves as Costco loyalists have made bold statements such as, "Member's Mark ultra premium TP absolutely has Costco beat by a mile," so clearly this bathroom tissue really is impressive.
How to maximize value at Costco and Sam's Club
Truly committed shoppers might find that the real way to maximize value is laying down arms and ending the Costco vs. Sam's Club conflict by signing up for both. Given the private label prices, it should only take a single grocery shop to earn back the membership fees.
At time of writing, memberships at Costco start from $65 a year, and at Sam's Club from $50. Both stores offer a higher tier with perks including cashback and free shipping. At Sam's Club, it's $110 for a Plus Membership, while Costco's Executive Membership is the most expensive option at a still pretty affordable $135. Both memberships come with two cards, and you can give the second to any adult member of your household. With two shoppers per store, you should be able to stock up on Member's Mark essentials and home goods and Kirkland affordable luxuries in no time at all.