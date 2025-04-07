Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Sells The Most Expensive Memberships?
It's a heated debate — one that perhaps mirrors the age-old Coke vs. Pepsi rivalry — should you purchase a Costco membership or a Sam's Club membership? Both warehouses offer bulk goods and affordable prices, so what truly makes the two so different? While the Costco vs. Sam's Club rivalry will rage on for decades and we're by no means here to settle it, we are here to set the record straight about prices, because when it comes to cheaper memberships, one warehouse retailer takes the cake.
In terms of membership options, Costco is the most expensive by a long shot. There are three membership levels at Costco, whereas Sam's Club only has two. Costco's most expensive membership is the Executive Membership, which comes out to $130 per year, followed by the Gold Star Membership and the Business Membership, which each cost $65 per year. Sam's Club's most expensive membership level, the Plus membership, is $20 cheaper than Costco's at $110 per year. The lowest tier at Sam's Club, the Club Membership, is only $50 per year, making it the most affordable membership price among all five options in both stores.
The different membership perks between Costco and Sam's Club
The Costco Executive Membership may cost you over $100 per year, but the perks are fairly extensive. Benefits include an annual 2% reward up to $1,250 on eligible purchases, exclusive discounts and savings on certain services, two membership cards, and savings on Costco travel purchases. The Costco Gold Star membership also includes two membership cards but doesn't provide the same additional benefits and discounts as the Executive Membership. The Costco Business membership provides two membership cards, offers the opportunity to add more users for $65 per card, and allows cardholders to purchase items in bulk for resale, but it doesn't offer the same savings and discounts as the highest tier membership. If you're buying a Costco membership for the first time, you should brush up on the differences.
Sam's Club's Plus membership also offers an extensive list of perks at a cheaper price than Costco's highest level. With the Plus membership, you'll have access to free delivery on eligible orders, 2% Sam's Cash on qualifying orders, early shopping hours, bonus offers, perks on services, and more. Sam's Club's basic Club Membership offers free curbside pickup and bonus offers, as well as deals on fuel savings, but not nearly as many incentives as the Plus membership. A few years ago, Sam's Club had its first membership price hike in nearly a decade, but even higher prices still make the blue and white warehouse dealer less expensive than its competitor.