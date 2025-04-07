Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Sells The Most Expensive Memberships?

It's a heated debate — one that perhaps mirrors the age-old Coke vs. Pepsi rivalry — should you purchase a Costco membership or a Sam's Club membership? Both warehouses offer bulk goods and affordable prices, so what truly makes the two so different? While the Costco vs. Sam's Club rivalry will rage on for decades and we're by no means here to settle it, we are here to set the record straight about prices, because when it comes to cheaper memberships, one warehouse retailer takes the cake.

In terms of membership options, Costco is the most expensive by a long shot. There are three membership levels at Costco, whereas Sam's Club only has two. Costco's most expensive membership is the Executive Membership, which comes out to $130 per year, followed by the Gold Star Membership and the Business Membership, which each cost $65 per year. Sam's Club's most expensive membership level, the Plus membership, is $20 cheaper than Costco's at $110 per year. The lowest tier at Sam's Club, the Club Membership, is only $50 per year, making it the most affordable membership price among all five options in both stores.