6 Things BJ's Does Better Than Costco Or Sam's Club

It can be difficult to decide between the three major warehouse club chains: BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, and Sam's Club. For many shoppers, the decision is already made based on convenience — whichever store is closest to you is the one you're likely to subscribe to. But if you're lucky enough to have access to all three, you may find yourself spoiled for choice.

Each of these three chains has its pros, cons, and unique offerings: Costco has its food court, Sam's Club has its wide variety of items. But what does BJ's do best? It doesn't have a food court, and, while the typical BJ's does stock more SKUs than Costco on average, it's neck-and-neck with Sam's Club when it comes to variety.

BJ's is a significantly smaller chain, with just 280 locations in the United States, versus Costco and Sam's Club's 600-plus each at the time of writing. But that doesn't mean that a BJ's membership is inferior, or that you're missing out if you choose it over the alternatives. On the contrary, BJ's excels in quite a few ways that other chains can't quite match.

Many of the perks that come with a BJ's membership are significantly better than their Costco or Sam's Club counterparts, and the chain even offers a few unique bonuses that can help reduce common pain points of warehouse shopping. Here are just a few things BJ's excels at that Costco and Sam's Club either don't offer or have greater limitations on.