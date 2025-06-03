Does Costco Offer Curbside Pickup?
If you prefer shopping for groceries online, you probably appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery and curbside pickup services. While the use of grocery delivery and pickup services peaked during the Coronavirus pandemic, the services have remained in demand and data has even revealed an unexpected truth about online grocery shopping's rise in popularity. Whether it is because shoppers don't have a vehicle, get anxious in crowds, or don't have the time or ability to walk around a store looking for what they need, online grocery orders are increasing in popularity despite inflation. Because of this, many stores are making it at easy as possible for customers to avoid doing their own shopping. If you're a Costco loyalist, you might be wondering if Costco offers curbside pickup for grocery orders.
The short answer is no, Costco does not offer curbside pickup at this time; however, members can purchase certain items online and pick them up inside the warehouse or have groceries delivered through Instacart. These flexible options are perfect for busy households or people who just don't have the patience to deal with long lines at the checkout.
Why doesn't Costco have curbside pickup?
According to this 2021 interview with Costco CFO Richard Galanti by CNN, the money and staffing needed to properly store groceries until customers pick them up, as well as the need for dedicated grocery pickup parking spots and designated staff for packing up orders and bringing them out to vehicles, make curbside pickup cost-prohibitive for the company. Simply put, Costco is committed to maintaining reasonable prices, and investing in the start-up costs needed to implement curbside pickup across their 628 warehouses throughout the United States might affect their ability to do so.
Costco tested curbside pickup in three Albuquerque, New Mexico, warehouses in 2021, and it seems they didn't find it economically feasible to implement the service permanently nationwide. There is some good news for people who want to beat the crowds (or avoid them altogether): You may be able to shop at Costco before store hours.
What grocery delivery options does Costco offer?
Costco allows members to purchase groceries online and have them delivered same-day through their partnership with Instacart. There is a minimum purchase requirement of $35, and you must be present for delivery.
Members in all U.S. states other than Hawaii and Puerto Rico can take advantage of Costco's free two-day shipping on certain household goods and non-perishable grocery items, as long as their order is over $75. Shoppers with Costco memberships can also purchase specific products from the electronics or jewelry departments and pick them up inside the warehouse. If you choose warehouse pickup for your order, you simply need to ask a Costco employee to retrieve your order for you when you arrive, which allows you to skip the line. Ready to test out Costco's grocery delivery via Instacart? Be sure to check out these 21 Kirkland Signature items to stock up on for summer cookouts.