Does Costco Offer Curbside Pickup?

If you prefer shopping for groceries online, you probably appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery and curbside pickup services. While the use of grocery delivery and pickup services peaked during the Coronavirus pandemic, the services have remained in demand and data has even revealed an unexpected truth about online grocery shopping's rise in popularity. Whether it is because shoppers don't have a vehicle, get anxious in crowds, or don't have the time or ability to walk around a store looking for what they need, online grocery orders are increasing in popularity despite inflation. Because of this, many stores are making it at easy as possible for customers to avoid doing their own shopping. If you're a Costco loyalist, you might be wondering if Costco offers curbside pickup for grocery orders.

The short answer is no, Costco does not offer curbside pickup at this time; however, members can purchase certain items online and pick them up inside the warehouse or have groceries delivered through Instacart. These flexible options are perfect for busy households or people who just don't have the patience to deal with long lines at the checkout.