Why Every Costco Shopper Should Have The App On Their Phone

We get it. Downloading yet another app is a tall order, especially if your phone is low on storage space. But the Costco app is one you might want to make room for. Unlike some grocery apps that feel limited, Costco's version sets the bar high with a ton of useful features and real savings, something seasoned Costco shoppers already know. Other customers clearly agree — with over a million ratings and a 4.9-star average, this app ranks among the best-rated grocery apps out there.

One of its biggest perks is the digital membership card. No more digging through your wallet or realizing you left the card at home. The app stores your membership, tracks your estimated 2% reward, and even lets you pay for purchases if you've got the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi (just note you can't use it at the food court). When you're done shopping, digital receipts make it simple to review your spending or handle a return. Before you even leave home, you can check whether an item is in stock, look up gas prices, and scan for the latest deals and new arrivals.

Using the app is really one of the best ways to save money on groceries at Costco. Its dedicated savings panel keeps you updated on weekly deals, price reductions, email offers, and new items. Costco Direct makes it easy to stock up on bulk orders shipped to your door, and if you're after exclusive finds, Costco Next gives you access to brand-name products at Costco-only prices. Between those tools, you'll know exactly where to spend and how much you'll save before you even set foot in the warehouse.