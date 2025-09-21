Why Every Costco Shopper Should Have The App On Their Phone
We get it. Downloading yet another app is a tall order, especially if your phone is low on storage space. But the Costco app is one you might want to make room for. Unlike some grocery apps that feel limited, Costco's version sets the bar high with a ton of useful features and real savings, something seasoned Costco shoppers already know. Other customers clearly agree — with over a million ratings and a 4.9-star average, this app ranks among the best-rated grocery apps out there.
One of its biggest perks is the digital membership card. No more digging through your wallet or realizing you left the card at home. The app stores your membership, tracks your estimated 2% reward, and even lets you pay for purchases if you've got the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi (just note you can't use it at the food court). When you're done shopping, digital receipts make it simple to review your spending or handle a return. Before you even leave home, you can check whether an item is in stock, look up gas prices, and scan for the latest deals and new arrivals.
Using the app is really one of the best ways to save money on groceries at Costco. Its dedicated savings panel keeps you updated on weekly deals, price reductions, email offers, and new items. Costco Direct makes it easy to stock up on bulk orders shipped to your door, and if you're after exclusive finds, Costco Next gives you access to brand-name products at Costco-only prices. Between those tools, you'll know exactly where to spend and how much you'll save before you even set foot in the warehouse.
Having the Costco app means smarter shopping and more services
The Costco app also helps you shop smarter. You can build your own shopping list so you don't get distracted by tempting new releases in the aisles. Prefer to skip the trip entirely? CostcoGrocery offers same-day delivery on groceries and household items, including frozen foods — a lifesaver when you don't want to fight for parking or push a loaded cart across the warehouse.
The real surprise is just how many of Costco's services are tucked inside the app. Need a prescription refill or want to transfer it to another warehouse? The Costco app makes it easy. Planning a getaway? The travel panel lets you browse hotels, cruises, rental cars, and full vacation packages. If your car needs new tires, the tire finder matches options to your vehicle just by entering your license plate.
The app also has you covered on personal care. Costco's optical section includes a virtual try-on for frames, while the hearing center lets you run a quick self-test from your phone. Beyond that, you can apply for Costco's life, pet, home, or auto insurance, or even schedule a truck rental for your next move. This app goes way beyond groceries. It's an all-in-one hub for everything Costco, and if you're not using it, you're leaving a lot of value on the table.