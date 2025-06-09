What's The Difference Between The Costco Anywhere Visa Card And The Costco Executive Membership?

If you love a deal, you've probably well aware of Costco by now. And if you already love Costco, you've probably started looking into the wholesaler's various membership options. There are a few options to choose from, and to make matters confusing, there's also a co-branded credit card, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card. But, the Visa card is very different from a regular membership card, including the top tier Executive Membership. In fact, you can't even apply for the Anywhere Visa Card unless you're already a Costco member.

The Costco Anywhere Visa Card is only available to those with active Costco memberships, according to Citibank. So, you need to pay for a membership with the store before applying for the credit card. It's also worth nothing that the annual cost of your membership won't be covered by the credit card in the future, however, there is no annual fee attached to the Anywhere Visa Card, so at least it isn't an added cost.

There are three types of Costco memberships: Gold Star, Business, and Executive Membership. You can apply for the Anywhere Visa Card with any membership tier, but the Executive has the most benefits. It comes with discounts on Costco services, like insurance, and an annual 2% reward on qualifying purchases. There are also other small perks like lower prices on check printing, auto buying, and travel purchases. However, the annual fee is $130, which is double the price of Gold Star. Here's a breakdown of the other Gold Star and Executive Costco Memberships differences if you want to learn more.