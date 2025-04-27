Here's Every Way You Can Pay At Costco, In Store Vs Online
At many grocery stores, there is a method or rhythm to visiting. Whether it's navigating the parking lot at Trader Joe's or returning your grocery cart at Aldi, big box retailers have nuances that can be a bit of a learning curve. But apart from finding your routine when you visit these mammoth stores, there is one lesson that you don't want to learn once you reach the checkout: which form of payment to use. When it comes to Costco, the warehouse accepts many forms of payment, but there are stipulations and exceptions to keep in mind.
While cash and most PIN-based debit or ATM cards can be used at the retailer, not all credit cards are accepted. What if you plan to use a check or EBT card? While these forms of payment are acceptable at all stores, it's important to have the right type of Costco membership and identification, depending on the form of payment. Let's explore every method you can use and what to know before you go.
Costco doesn't accept all major credit cards
Credit cards are one of the trickiest forms of payment at Costco. American Express and Discover are not accepted, while all Visa credit cards are — including Costco's Anywhere Visa by Citi. While MasterCard credit cards are generally a no-go, Costco's website notes that they can be used for online orders and purchases. Additionally, Filtered Spend Visa or MasterCards can be used at the warehouses, and MasterCard debit cards, Flexible Spending Account Visas, and Health Savings Account Visas may be used at the retailer's pharmacy, optical, and hearing aid departments.
In a similar vein, mobile payments are accepted in-store, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. When it comes to online orders, only Apple Pay is accepted. It is, however, important to ensure you have one of the accepted credit or debit cards linked to your mobile payment wallet to ensure the transaction is approved. Costco will not accept American Express, Discover, or MasterCard as mobile payments unless they are one of the few exceptions listed.
Other forms of acceptable payment
Other cards that Costco accepts include Costco Shop Cards and Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. While you can use Costco Shop Cards in the warehouses, at the gas pump, and online, EBT cards can only be used at checkout when you visit the big box retailer. Costco Shop Cards can be purchased at any Costco location or online, but you will still need to secure one of the other accepted forms of payment to purchase and load the card before use.
Costco members can also pay with a variety of checks, but there are stipulations based on your membership type. Anyone with a current membership can use personal checks or traveler's checks when making a purchase at your Costco location. While business checks may be used, you must have an active Costco Business membership to do so.
While it's a mildly annoying part of shopping at Costco, be sure to check that your wallet has an acceptable form of payment. No one wants to waste their time shopping and scanning a cart full of items only to have to return at a later time with the proper way to pay.