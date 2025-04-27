Here's Every Way You Can Pay At Costco, In Store Vs Online

At many grocery stores, there is a method or rhythm to visiting. Whether it's navigating the parking lot at Trader Joe's or returning your grocery cart at Aldi, big box retailers have nuances that can be a bit of a learning curve. But apart from finding your routine when you visit these mammoth stores, there is one lesson that you don't want to learn once you reach the checkout: which form of payment to use. When it comes to Costco, the warehouse accepts many forms of payment, but there are stipulations and exceptions to keep in mind.

While cash and most PIN-based debit or ATM cards can be used at the retailer, not all credit cards are accepted. What if you plan to use a check or EBT card? While these forms of payment are acceptable at all stores, it's important to have the right type of Costco membership and identification, depending on the form of payment. Let's explore every method you can use and what to know before you go.