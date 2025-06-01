The Ultimate Guide For Buying Kitchen Flooring At Costco
The membership warehouse club has your back when it comes to saving money on groceries, and it sells plenty of prepared foods to make your weeknight dinners smoother. But outside of the food aisles, Costco has countless more items in stock, providing options to fill your wardrobe, deck out your outdoor spaces, and furnish your home. The latter encompasses far more than couches and dining tables though. You can pick up a new bathroom vanity, redo your window treatments, and even find the perfect flooring for the various rooms in your house.
As the heart of many homes, your kitchen flooring needs to stand up to a fair deal of wear and tear, not to mention the potential water damage in a room with appliances and plumbing. Costco warehouses sell an assortment of flooring options that work in most interior designs, and the price point is generally pretty competitive too.
We've put together some helpful points to guide the process if you're considering buying your kitchen flooring from Costco. From understanding your needs and getting the most out of your membership to ensuring the installation and warranty meet your standards, here's what you need to know.
Costco offers cash back bonuses and shop cards
Costco memberships come in Gold and Executive, with some distinctions regarding deals, number of household cards, the cost, and cashback. Notably, if you have an Executive membership then you receive a two percent cashback on eligible purchases (exclusions include gas, alcohol, and cigarettes, among a few others). If you're planning to spend a reasonable chunk of money on Costco flooring, the Executive membership might make sense once you factor in the two percent cashback reward.
Meanwhile, if you choose custom flooring and installation services, Costco offers a 10 percent shop card on the material purchases (up to a maximum of $1,000), providing yet another incentive if you're debating between a few different options. Depending on the time of year and current offers, this figure can even jump to 15 percent of your purchases (excluding installation), up to a maximum of $1,500. In turn, shop cards can be used for in store or online purchases, with no expiry date.
You have the choice between custom or ready to order
As with flooring purchased at most other retailers, Costco offers both custom and ready to order options. If you want to pick up some flooring based on your own measurements, and either self-install or arrange for someone to do it for you, then the latter is the way to go. Stock will vary depending on your store's location, and it is more limited than custom alternatives. Several options are available online only, which will save you the hassle of an in-person visit but could lead to disappointment if the product looks different in person.
On the other hand, if you want more of a premium experience, then custom flooring is the way to go. This is a more complete offering, which includes a consultation, on-site measurements, floor samples, a quote, and eventually installation. Ultimately, you'll have a larger selection of flooring styles, allowing you to customize it to your existing interior. However, if you like the flexibility of Costco's returns, it's important to note that custom flooring has a far more limited policy.
Custom flooring includes complimentary in-home consultation
Part of the luxury of opting for custom flooring at Costco is a complimentary in-home consultation. Although it's not available in all geographical areas, if your location allows for it, you'll receive the services of a design consultant who will help guide your purchase based on your needs. The expert will set up a meeting at your home, bringing with them an assortment of flooring samples that fit with your style and budget. Being able to see the pieces in place with a specialist at hand will make the selection process more seamless.
Aside from helping you visualize different types of flooring in your space and seeing how they feel underfoot, the design consultant will also expertly measure your kitchen and adjust for contingencies to determine the square footage you require. Once you pick a flooring style, they'll write up an estimate for your order, allowing you to ensure your budgetary needs are met. After you approve the quote, the flooring expert will go ahead and place your order, then arrange for its fulfilment and installation.
Online tools help guide your selection
If you like to mull over your options and think about them from the comfort of your home, you can still assess Costco's flooring services in this context. The website has a few online tools to determine what type of flooring works best for you. The ready-to-order options come with a descriptive page with product specifications, reviews, manufacturer manuals, and installation guides, but that's about it.
However, if you're going for custom flooring, then you'll be able to use a few additional resources to guide your selection. For example, you can narrow down your options by shopping the choices by room, with an inspiration photo gallery to see different floorings in real spaces. Click on the pictures and you'll have access to the product name and color, allowing you to see it in tandem with a complete interior design, which is especially helpful if you're building your kitchen from scratch.
Meanwhile, if you want to see what the various floorings would look like in your kitchen, just upload a picture of it to the online room visualizer. Then, simply pick and choose from an extensive selection to visualize the flooring in your space. You can filter based on material type, color, and installation method to simplify the process.
A few different flooring manufacturers partner with the warehouse
Costco itself doesn't produce flooring; instead, it collaborates with flooring manufacturers to supply its customers with a diverse range of products at different budget points. Custom options are done by Shaw Floors, which has been in the business since the '60s, regularly voted as a top player in the industry. The company covers a few brands, including Shaw, CoreTEC, and Anderson Tuftex, offering a variety of flooring types like carpet, luxury vinyl, and hardwood.
Meanwhile, the ready-to-order flooring options are made by reputable brands like Mohawk, and United Weavers, as well as Shaw. Mohawk started small in the late 1800s and has since expanded its reach internationally, offering sustainable flooring worldwide. Meanwhile, United Weavers is an American manufacturer producing quality flooring with minimal overhead, helping to keep costs low for customers. Ultimately, the brand you go with will depend on the material and style you prefer, as each sells a limited selection at Costco.
Costco stocks a variety of flooring materials depending on your needs
When you're looking at flooring for your kitchen, the first step that will guide all subsequent choices is determining the material you want to use. If your kitchen is part of an open space with an existing floor, you'll also have to consider a transition strip as you will not be able to match it exactly.
Costco stocks laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and PVC-free PureTech flooring in its ready-to-order selection. Meanwhile, if you opt for Shaw custom flooring, you have additional choices like engineered hardwood, tile, and stone (carpet too, but that's unlikely to fare well in a kitchen). Your budget may dictate your choice, though the three in-stock materials are comparable (roughly $2.50 per square foot, as of May 2025). Luxury vinyl plank comes in slightly more premium offerings, up to around $4 per square foot.
Aside from price, each material has distinct advantages and disadvantages, from durability and resilience to ease of installation. Thankfully, Costco provides an online flooring buying guide to assist you in your decision making (that is, if you're not going for custom which includes an in-home consultation and expert guidance). For a balance of durability and affordability, luxury vinyl is a solid choice for your kitchen, but ultimately the decision will depend on your lifestyle and budget.
Some materials offer special features
Although there are some limits to the range of flooring options stocked at Costco, you can still choose from a few different features based on your needs. For starters, eco-friendly materials and production methods are highlighted wherever applicable, making it easy to choose flooring that fits with your environmental standards. Meanwhile, waterproof or water resistant flooring is especially important in a room like the kitchen, where a dishwasher or refrigerator leak can wreak havoc — not to mention a clumsy cook accidentally spilling a pot of water.
Additionally, some flooring offers antimicrobial properties, which is also beneficial in a high-traffic zone where food is prepared. Other special features include thicker flooring materials that are more comfortable to stand or walk on, an excellent design component for people who regularly spend hours cooking. Plus, if your kitchen happens to be on the second floor or there's a basement below, then the more cushiony material will also help reduce noise transfer between rooms.
You can include installation in your purchase
Flooring is a pretty big deal, and if you are new to the DIY game or don't want to take on such a big project, it's fair game to call on the experts. Costco itself doesn't have an in-house team of floor installers, so the warehouse outsources its contractors if you choose to add installation to your order. In other cases, and depending on location, the warehouse may simply direct you toward a contractor without any involvement at all.
If you are already working with a contractor or have someone in charge of your kitchen renovation, it may be better to stick with what you know. Reviews regarding Costco's third-party installation services are incredibly variable and depend on the specific companies used for the job, which vary geographically. Some consumers report encountering issues with quality and having little recourse through Costco since the job is outsourced. As such, it may be worth finding your own installation crew.
There's a guide for self-installation too
Depending on your level of experience, self-installation isn't totally out of the question. In Costco's flooring buying guide, vinyl and laminate are both listed as being of novice installation level, whereas engineered hardwood and solid hardwood are best left for professionals or people with experience. Although installing vinyl and laminate flooring is a reasonable task to tackle if you have a minimum level of DIY experience, it's still a big project, and can become even bigger if you don't follow the right steps.
Consequently, the different products have their own installation guides online, both prepared by Costco and as per the manufacturer's specifications. The manuals range in detail depending on the product, but include important information such as the tools and materials required for installation, how to measure the space, how to prep the surface, and how to properly install them in place. Post-installation care tips are also included, ensuring the best possible outcome.
The warranty involves third-party retailers
It's important to keep in mind that Costco flooring is supplied by independent manufacturers, and as such, the warranty is directly with these companies. Instead of the usual two-year warranty coverage for Costco purchases, you're dealing with the flooring manufacturer's specifications. You'll need to clearly read through the warranty information to understand what is covered and for what duration, as it's not super cut and dry.
For example, Shaw Floors requires customers to register their flooring for more efficient service and support. Meanwhile, United Weavers lists pretty extensive criteria related to its warranty coverage, as well as what can be claimed and how the process needs to take place. Similarly, Mohawk has its own specifications which vary depending on the type of material under warranty. As with any large purchase, make sure to be informed before diving in to avoid any unpleasant or pricey surprises.