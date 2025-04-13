Why Downgrading From Costco Executive Membership Is Annoying, According To Customers

Costco is well-known for the memberships that enable people to shop at the store. There are two main membership tiers for individuals (Gold Star and Executive) and a separate tier for businesses. The Executive tier is apparently held by the majority of all Costco members, but it also costs $130 per year — twice as much as the Gold Star. Customers have also been complaining that the Executive membership is notoriously difficult to downgrade. Even though it's possible to upgrade the membership or change your Costco auto-renewal settings online, it's not possible to downgrade or even cancel the membership with a few clicks. Instead, you have to either call or visit Costco directly.

It appears that Costco's policy is the way it is because the store really wants to have a conversation with you before downgrading. A conversation that is, according to reports on Reddit, pretty lengthy and uncomfortable. Costco's customer service agents require multiple verbal confirmations that you do indeed want to downgrade or cancel your membership, and they often push back on your decision. This confrontational approach could delay people from reaching out or dissuade them from going through with their choice — causing them to continue overpaying for a membership they don't really want anymore.