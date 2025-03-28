Costco Membership Auto-Renewal, Explained

Costco raised its membership fees in 2024 but that hasn't deterred people from shopping there. In fact, Costco still has more than 77 million paid memberships. Since Costco is truly a one-stop shop, it makes sense that more and more people are purchasing a Costco membership for the first time. After all, the memberships are pretty affordable, especially when you think about all the perks that come along with them. For either $65 (Gold Star or Business Membership) or $130 (Executive Membership) you get access to Costco's infamous food court, gas station, and optical department. Plus, it lets you add one additional person from your household to your membership for free, bring up to two guests, or shop internationally. You get unlimited access to Costco's extensive inventory for a full year and can take advantage of Costco's incredibly affordable pricing. Want to add on another year? Thankfully, Costco's auto-renewal service is simple and easy to use.

All you have to do is go to Costco's website and create an online account or log in to your existing account and go to the renew membership option. From there you might be asked to verify your membership, so you should have your membership card nearby. After it's verified, enter the necessary payment information and add a payment card to your account. Once it's added, you're all set — your membership will renew each year unless you change your settings.