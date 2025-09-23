This Beloved Warehouse Chain Is Winning Over Fans Thanks To Its Membership Value — It's Not Costco

We all want to save more on our groceries, a goal that becomes increasingly difficult as prices rise. Any advantage you can get as a consumer is welcome. That's why becoming a member of a wholesale club is such an attractive option. Shopping at a place like Costco lets you take advantage of bulk deals and save money over time. But Costco is not your only option, and many shoppers are discovering the benefits of getting a BJ's Wholesale Club membership.

We did a direct comparison of Costco and BJ's and found a lot of reasons to consider giving BJ's a try. If you've never shopped there, BJ's offers some advantages that put it ahead of Costco. To start with, membership at BJ's is cheaper. BJ's yearly membership costs $60 compared to $65 for Costco. If you want to go for the executive membership, Costco charges $135, while BJ's costs $120. BJ's also lets you include an additional family member for free, plus up to three more at a reduced price. The value of a BJ's membership extends beyond these initial savings.

BJ's occasionally runs promotions where an annual membership only costs $20 instead of $60. This promotion only runs sometimes, and since Costco is not known to ever offer discounted or free memberships, BJ's offer is especially appealing. Discounted memberships at BJ's are also available for active military, veterans, teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and students.