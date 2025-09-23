This Beloved Warehouse Chain Is Winning Over Fans Thanks To Its Membership Value — It's Not Costco
We all want to save more on our groceries, a goal that becomes increasingly difficult as prices rise. Any advantage you can get as a consumer is welcome. That's why becoming a member of a wholesale club is such an attractive option. Shopping at a place like Costco lets you take advantage of bulk deals and save money over time. But Costco is not your only option, and many shoppers are discovering the benefits of getting a BJ's Wholesale Club membership.
We did a direct comparison of Costco and BJ's and found a lot of reasons to consider giving BJ's a try. If you've never shopped there, BJ's offers some advantages that put it ahead of Costco. To start with, membership at BJ's is cheaper. BJ's yearly membership costs $60 compared to $65 for Costco. If you want to go for the executive membership, Costco charges $135, while BJ's costs $120. BJ's also lets you include an additional family member for free, plus up to three more at a reduced price. The value of a BJ's membership extends beyond these initial savings.
BJ's occasionally runs promotions where an annual membership only costs $20 instead of $60. This promotion only runs sometimes, and since Costco is not known to ever offer discounted or free memberships, BJ's offer is especially appealing. Discounted memberships at BJ's are also available for active military, veterans, teachers, first responders, medical professionals, and students.
What BJ's offers shoppers
One of the big selling points for BJ's is the Express Pay feature. If you hate standing in a long line to check out, you can pay online using the BJ's app and leave the store without waiting. You can also order online and use curbside pickup to collect your groceries without ever setting foot in the store. The app also processes digital coupons, while the store accepts manufacturer coupons.
While Costco is known for large bulk deals and BJ's also offers bulk shopping, you can still buy individual items if you prefer. Want a single cantaloupe? You can buy a single cantaloupe. But you can still buy a 72-count box of waffles, too.
Members on Reddit have highlighted other advantages. BJ's accepts all credit cards, while Costco only accepts Visa. BJ's checkout offers wireless hand scanners, which Costco does not provide. This can make checking out bulkier items easier at BJ's.
In terms of selection, BJ's carries 7,200 SKUs compared to Costco's 4,000, so you're likely to find a better variety of products. The quality of Costco's products, particularly Kirkland Signature, is well known. BJ's house brand, Wellsley Farms, serves a similar role. However, it's worth noting that it's not usually as well reviewed as Kirkland Signature. Nevertheless, if you can try BJ's, it's worth seeing whether you enjoy the experience and what the store has to offer. You might become a Costco convert.