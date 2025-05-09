Costco Vs BJ's: Which Store Membership Is The Better Value?

If you're trying to make a decision between joining Costco or BJ's, it can be challenging to determine which membership is a better deal. Sure, you can scour each website and make a spreadsheet with all available services and discounts — however, you probably don't want to take the time to do that. So, we've done it for you.

Once you see the comparisons and which stores have the best deals on what, you can decide which club membership will work best for you. While one membership program seems to have a lot more advantages overall, the club you choose will likely depend on which services are more important for you, especially if one has a service the other doesn't. For example, only one has curbside pickup or a pharmacy. There's usually a better choice between one or the other when it comes to some membership costs and other discounts and services. We've analyzed all the major service and discount categories at BJ's and Costco to let you see exactly which membership offers the better value for your lifestyle, and we'll give you our final verdict at the end.