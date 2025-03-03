Make Groceries More Affordable By Utilizing This Underrated Service

Shopping for groceries is a mission when the kids are tossing everything they can find in the cart. Plus, it can be tricky to handle temper tantrums in public, which means you might reach the checkout with several items you had no intention of buying just to keep the peace. However, there's one way to avoid all that drama, bypass impulse purchases, and make your groceries more affordable — switching your in-store shop for curbside pickup.

This underrated service is perfect for those moments when you need to stick to a budget and focus on a tight meal plan. Seeing as you're not setting foot in the store, you can avoid all the bright and shiny offers that would otherwise draw you in. Moreover, you won't get sidetracked by the fresh produce, free samples, or multi-buy deals. Simply place your order online and collect at a time that suits you. You can park up in a curbside pick-up bay and your groceries will be brought out to you, and in some cases loaded into your trunk.

Some grocery store chains offer pick-up orders at very little cost, such as Wegmans, which only has a $10 minimum spend requirement. However, others, like Walmart or Kroger, offer free curbside pick-up as long as your order costs over $35. This means you'll need to order a bigger shop to make the most of the service, which is perfect if you have a large family.