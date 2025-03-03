Make Groceries More Affordable By Utilizing This Underrated Service
Shopping for groceries is a mission when the kids are tossing everything they can find in the cart. Plus, it can be tricky to handle temper tantrums in public, which means you might reach the checkout with several items you had no intention of buying just to keep the peace. However, there's one way to avoid all that drama, bypass impulse purchases, and make your groceries more affordable — switching your in-store shop for curbside pickup.
This underrated service is perfect for those moments when you need to stick to a budget and focus on a tight meal plan. Seeing as you're not setting foot in the store, you can avoid all the bright and shiny offers that would otherwise draw you in. Moreover, you won't get sidetracked by the fresh produce, free samples, or multi-buy deals. Simply place your order online and collect at a time that suits you. You can park up in a curbside pick-up bay and your groceries will be brought out to you, and in some cases loaded into your trunk.
Some grocery store chains offer pick-up orders at very little cost, such as Wegmans, which only has a $10 minimum spend requirement. However, others, like Walmart or Kroger, offer free curbside pick-up as long as your order costs over $35. This means you'll need to order a bigger shop to make the most of the service, which is perfect if you have a large family.
Weigh up the fees before placing your order
If your regular grocery shop doesn't meet the minimum spend to qualify for free pickup, there's still a way to benefit. Consider topping up your order with non-perishable items that you can set aside for later, such as laundry detergent or trash bags. That way you'll make the most of the free service and will only be spending extra on key items that you know you'll definitely use. It's also worthwhile to check if you're already paying for subscriptions that offer free pick-up. For example, if you have an Amazon Prime account then curbside pick up and delivery from Whole Foods Market is free when you spend at least $35. Members of Sam's Club Plus also qualify for free pick-up (there's a $4 fee for regular members unless your total shop costs a minimum of $50 pre-tax).
One thing to bear in mind if ordering your groceries via a middle-man, like Instacart, is that prices may be higher online than in-store. Having said that, online grocery orders are increasing in popularity despite inflation because of their convenience and speed. And, on balance, it can often work out cheaper to opt for the curbside pick-up than fall prey to the clever way grocery stores stock products to boost impulse buys.