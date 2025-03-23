The US State With 3x The Amount Of Costco Locations Than Any Other

Today, Costco operates more than 800 locations around the world, with a presence in almost every U.S. state (only three states still don't have a Costco). However, California continues to boast the largest share of Costco stores in the country, with a staggering 142 locations in total. California has had a long love affair with Costco. Though the multi-billion-dollar retailer first opened its doors in Seattle, Washington, in 1983, its roots stem from a San Diego airplane hangar that was converted to a "Price Club" in 1976. It's no wonder, then, that Costco's presence in California increased over time.

The Golden State leads the pack by a wide margin. The state with the next highest number of locations is Texas, with only 43 warehouses throughout — that's over three times fewer. There are a number of plausible reasons for this. The biggest is that California has the highest population in the country. It's also home to America's second largest city, Los Angeles, as well as other major cities like San Francisco, San Diego, and San Jose, all of which are home to multiple Costco locations. Additionally, California has the fifth largest economy in the world, as well as one of the richest median household incomes in the U.S.