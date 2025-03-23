The US State With 3x The Amount Of Costco Locations Than Any Other
Today, Costco operates more than 800 locations around the world, with a presence in almost every U.S. state (only three states still don't have a Costco). However, California continues to boast the largest share of Costco stores in the country, with a staggering 142 locations in total. California has had a long love affair with Costco. Though the multi-billion-dollar retailer first opened its doors in Seattle, Washington, in 1983, its roots stem from a San Diego airplane hangar that was converted to a "Price Club" in 1976. It's no wonder, then, that Costco's presence in California increased over time.
The Golden State leads the pack by a wide margin. The state with the next highest number of locations is Texas, with only 43 warehouses throughout — that's over three times fewer. There are a number of plausible reasons for this. The biggest is that California has the highest population in the country. It's also home to America's second largest city, Los Angeles, as well as other major cities like San Francisco, San Diego, and San Jose, all of which are home to multiple Costco locations. Additionally, California has the fifth largest economy in the world, as well as one of the richest median household incomes in the U.S.
California may be leading the pack, but other states are trying to catch up
Despite California's reign, many retailers have been expanding rapidly in Texas over the past few years, and that includes Costco. The company is currently building what will be its largest store in the Lone Star State — an impressive 180,000-square-foot location. While it will be huge, only time will tell whether it becomes the busiest Costco out there.
Speaking of the busiest Costco, that honor currently belongs neither to Texas nor California, but instead to the Hawaiian island of Oahu, where one in four residents has a Costco membership. Despite being home to such a large number of locations, California doesn't boast either the world's smallest or largest Costco stores, which are located in Alaska and Utah, respectively.
What California does have, however, is a massive economy and a diverse consumer base that continue to support the retailer. With over 140 locations, the state remains Costco's undisputed leader, playing a critical role in the company's ongoing success. Well, that and every Costco food court item that has put the warehouse on the map.