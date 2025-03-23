Why You Should Be Wary Of Costco's Same-Day Delivery, According To Shoppers

When it comes to grocery shopping, same-day delivery is truly a life-saver sometimes. Not only does it simplify the shopping process, but it saves you time as well. And it happens to be the perfect way to forgo that upcoming Costco trip you've been dreading. Powered by Instacart, Costco's same-day delivery is a perk that's only offered to people with a Costco membership. Along with making your Costco shopping trip better, it gives you the opportunity to peruse Costco's impressive inventory, access exclusive online deals, and have your groceries delivered in about two hours. And depending on where you live, you can even order Kirkland's most popular liquors. Sounds promising, right? However, this perk comes with a major caveat that shoppers aren't aware of until they use it a few times.

Shoppers have noticed that they are being charged for items they never requested or aren't receiving all the items they asked for. And to make it worse, these charges can only be viewed on the order confirmation on Costco's website. A few customers noted in a recent Reddit post that these charges aren't accurately shown on emailed receipts. This weird collection of charges has led some customers to believe that Instacart shoppers are purchasing personal items for themselves within an order. In fact, Costco members think shoppers are purposely picking low-priced items and adding them to higher-priced bills, so consumers don't notice the additional charges. However, former and current Instacart employees revealed it is common for people's orders to get mixed up since they're responsible for fulfilling multiple orders at once. However, this isn't the only thing you'll come across while using this service.