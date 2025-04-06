Costco Vs BJ's: Which Warehouse Membership Is More Affordable?
Everybody loves a deal, and a warehouse club is usually a good place to find one. Wholesalers like Costco and BJ's sell bulk items at major discounts and you can rack up some real savings by stocking up on food essentials on a budget. The issue is that you have to pay for a yearly membership to shop at both stores, so you probably want to make sure you're getting the best deal before buying a membership for the first time.
As of March 2025, the cost to become a Costco Gold Star member was $65 per year before tax. The Gold Star Membership is the store's "everyday value" option, which includes two membership cards per household. The more premium Executive Membership, which comes with discounts on services like home and auto insurance and annual rewards, costs $130 per year before tax. We simplified the differences between the gold star vs executive Costco memberships, and the Executive Membership rewards are pretty valuable.
The price of a membership at BJ's, meanwhile, started at $60 per year at the time of writing. A BJ's Club Card membership also comes with two cards per household, as well as free delivery, express payment options, and curbside pickup (for orders over $50). The premier Club+ Card option is priced at $120 per year with additional perks like more rewards and savings on gas.
The benefits of both memberships
If you're trying to decide which warehouse to join, you should probably start by looking at your location. BJ's is headquartered in Massachusetts and has 244 clubs in 20 states. Costco has a larger presence, especially on the west coast, with more than 800 locations worldwide. Each carries a wide variety of items, but the brands vary.
Costco Executive Members can benefit from up to $1,250 in rewards per year and all members can get their membership refunded if they aren't happy with the store. There are also membership deals for students, teachers, first responders, and members of the military.
BJ's Club+ members benefit from 5 cents off per gallon at BJ's Gas, 2% back in rewards on most purchases, and two free same day deliveries. All BJ's members can combine BJ's and manufacturers' coupons for more savings, and they can claim up to three supplemental memberships for $35 each per year — which is a big bonus for families. BJ's also has special memberships for students and certain professionals.
Both offer some pretty good benefits, so if you're a frequent bulk shopper it's probably worth joining one. BJ's has slightly cheaper annual dues, but it really seems to comes down to which products you prefer and which locations are most convenient. We will say that Costco has some of the best affordable healthy snacks and irresistible Kirkland sweet snacks, so maybe we're biased. But if you've tried those praline pecans you probably agree.