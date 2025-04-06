Costco Vs BJ's: Which Warehouse Membership Is More Affordable?

Everybody loves a deal, and a warehouse club is usually a good place to find one. Wholesalers like Costco and BJ's sell bulk items at major discounts and you can rack up some real savings by stocking up on food essentials on a budget. The issue is that you have to pay for a yearly membership to shop at both stores, so you probably want to make sure you're getting the best deal before buying a membership for the first time.

As of March 2025, the cost to become a Costco Gold Star member was $65 per year before tax. The Gold Star Membership is the store's "everyday value" option, which includes two membership cards per household. The more premium Executive Membership, which comes with discounts on services like home and auto insurance and annual rewards, costs $130 per year before tax. We simplified the differences between the gold star vs executive Costco memberships, and the Executive Membership rewards are pretty valuable.

The price of a membership at BJ's, meanwhile, started at $60 per year at the time of writing. A BJ's Club Card membership also comes with two cards per household, as well as free delivery, express payment options, and curbside pickup (for orders over $50). The premier Club+ Card option is priced at $120 per year with additional perks like more rewards and savings on gas.