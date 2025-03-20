5 Tips For Stocking Up On Non-Perishable Food Without Breaking The Bank

There are lots of good reasons to stock up on non-perishable food, not the least of which is living in uncertain times. But how can you stock up on food without breaking the bank? The first thing to know is that you don't have to do it all at once. In fact, many homesteaders and preppers advise against one big shopping spree and instead recommend stocking up in increments. This gives you time to create a plan that really works for you and to designate dedicated storage spaces for your new backup bounty.

Not only will working on your long-term food supply system take a little time to set up, but you'll also need to be smart about your choices. Focus on non-perishable staples, buy in bulk, scope out sales and coupons, and visit discount grocery chains in order to get the most value for your efforts.

As many of us came to understand during the pandemic, it's important to store a backup food and water supply, as resources can run thin in times of emergency. Whether it's an unforeseen weather event, a natural disaster, severe illness, skyrocketing inflation, or a sudden job loss, having a well-stocked, shelf-stable kitchen can relieve some of that stress.