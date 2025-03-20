5 Tips For Stocking Up On Non-Perishable Food Without Breaking The Bank
There are lots of good reasons to stock up on non-perishable food, not the least of which is living in uncertain times. But how can you stock up on food without breaking the bank? The first thing to know is that you don't have to do it all at once. In fact, many homesteaders and preppers advise against one big shopping spree and instead recommend stocking up in increments. This gives you time to create a plan that really works for you and to designate dedicated storage spaces for your new backup bounty.
Not only will working on your long-term food supply system take a little time to set up, but you'll also need to be smart about your choices. Focus on non-perishable staples, buy in bulk, scope out sales and coupons, and visit discount grocery chains in order to get the most value for your efforts.
As many of us came to understand during the pandemic, it's important to store a backup food and water supply, as resources can run thin in times of emergency. Whether it's an unforeseen weather event, a natural disaster, severe illness, skyrocketing inflation, or a sudden job loss, having a well-stocked, shelf-stable kitchen can relieve some of that stress.
Focus on staples
So, you wanna stock up? Careful planning is the first step to making the most of your hard-earned money and maximizing your pantry's non-perishables. The first thing you should do is make a list of those essential foods you should always have in your pantry, particularly those that work best for your stock-up goals. If you simply hate shopping and want your kitchen filled to the brim so you only have to shop every couple of months or so, that kind of stock-up looks very different from, for example, someone prepping for an extreme weather event.
Regardless of your plan or goals, there are some tried-and-true items that everyone could benefit from having. Canned goods are a great example: Vegetables, fruits, fish, meats like chicken and spam, and dried beans or legumes are all excellent options. A well-stocked kitchen also includes staples like rice, flour, sugar, nuts, seeds, and dried or freeze-dried fruits. Not sure which ones to get? Try raisins, prunes, dates, apricots, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, mangoes, or apples.
While you might want to grab canned goods or rice in bulk from places like Costco, you may also want to head to a discount grocer like Trader Joe's for an excellent selection of nuts and seeds and dried (or freeze-dried) fruits. Whether an emergency comes to pass or you just need to bake some last-minute treats for the office potluck, focusing on staples ensures that you'll always have just what you need, whenever you need it.
Stockpile your faves
Besides staples, consider stockpiling your family favorites. Do the kids love peanut butter? Is spaghetti or ramen on your list of absolute must-have dry goods? Significant other can't live without their daily pickle or dark chocolate bar? Stockpiling things you know you use week after week is the way to go. Whether you swap out your meal rotation like clockwork each month or you fly by the seat of your pants, buying a little extra of your household's faves each time you visit the store gives you the extra flexibility to put off this week's shopping trip a few more days or throw together a weeknight meal when time gets tight.
Set aside a bit of extra cash in your food budget just for stockpiling items like these. Items like canned soups and sauce like marinara, nut butters, jams, dried pastas, all-purpose biscuit or pancake mixes, pickled onions and peppers, electrolyte drinks, chocolate chips, and granola bars are often crowd-pleasers that keep everyone happy well beyond your basic foodstuffs.
Also, remember to check your stockpile regularly as new stuff comes in, looking for expired dates, accidentally opened items, or anything that looks off. Stock new items to the back, and move the items you already have to the front to ensure everything stays fresh and safe.
Scour discount grocery stores
When the time comes to fill your cupboards, some of the best deals around are those at discount grocery stores (DGS). Check out places like Grocery Outlet (where we bought our own haul), WinCo, Trader Joe's, Food-4-Less, Aldi, and H-E-B, among others, to nab deals on generic, overstocked, or store-brand groceries sold at discount prices. In fact, according to popular YouTube influencer Dollar Tree Dinners, who cooks exclusively with Dollar Tree's non-perishables, dollar-style stores can be right on target for price and flavor. Your favorite DGS will vary depending on where you live, but the most important thing is to go in and explore. Get to know what they carry regularly and what you can stock your shelves with at bargain-basement prices.
Also, remember that if there's more than one of these stores in your area, each will carry different items, and both pricing and taste may vary greatly. To get the most out of your trip, keep a list, tracking which of these discount grocers carries the most variety, best flavor, or the cheapest of your preferred items, then be sure to load up on those foods at each store, saving other items for their competitors.
Buy in bulk
Once you've established a list of must-have non-perishable items for your pantry, you may find it's more efficient to buy them in bulk, especially if you're looking to stock up for a few months or more. Just remember: Only do so when it makes good sense for your budget. The buying power of membership stores like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale can get you some of the biggest price breaks when fully stocking your cupboards, pantry, shed, or garage with your favorite non-perishable items.
But buying in bulk doesn't have to break the bank. Heading to Costco for that leg of lamb roast for spring festivities? While you're there, nab yourself some of the canned goods you should always stock up on at Costco. For example, grab a stack of canned Kirkland Signature wild Alaskan salmon or try the store's canned roast beef, cooked chicken, or pulled pork in water. Bags of dried beans, pasta, rice, and cereal are shelf-stable carbs that give you energy and fill your belly, and they work in a great variety of meals. Throwing a handful of these bulk-buy items in your cart during each shopping trip not only refills your back stock bit by bit, but it also keeps the load light on your pocketbook.
Nothing beats a good deal
To get the very best deals when lining your cupboards, your plan should include mapping out the best deals to help you stock up for less. Besides shopping discount stores, buying in bulk, and stockpiling your favorites, keep an eye out for sales. In particular, look for BOGO offers, digital coupons, and loyalty rewards programs, as well as generic or in-house brands and clearance items. All of these things can save you big bucks on the stock-up. Look for bargain prices post-holidays when grocers need to clear out bulked-up inventory. Prices drop significantly around that time on items like canned goods that are perfect for stocking up your pantry, like canned vegetables. Also, after the holidays, you can save on just about everything you need to restock your baking cupboard to the brim.
But sales don't just happen post-holidays. Many grocers offer rewards programs and digital coupons that are tailor-made for the things you actually buy. Also, don't sleep on those in-house brands that bring the savings every week, like Kroger's Simple Truth or Whole Foods' 365. And don't forget to scan the aisles for those yellow clearance stickers that offer some of the best deals in the store — just carefully check the dates on these items before you buy so you can find foods that will last.