You Won't Believe Our Grocery Outlet Haul. Here Are The Highlights

I love Grocery Outlet; it's been one of my favorite grocery stores for years. I've gone to multiple locations more times than I can count, and I never walk out empty-handed. It's my version of retail therapy. At its core, Grocery Outlet is a discount grocery store. But it didn't start as a food market. Although it has been in business since 1946, the shop initially began as a military surplus store. Now you can find over 400 locations across the United States. The brand specializes in sourcing overstocked or surplus items, which allows customers to get items at a discounted price. I've noticed that when products are on sale at Sprouts or other stores near me, I often find that same exact item at Grocery Outlet within a few days afterward.

Advertisement

Some of the items at Grocery Outlet are name-brands and others are more obscure brands. One thing is for sure: You'll find different products every time you go. There's a range of fresh produce, organic items, frozen food, snacks, canned goods, refrigerated foods, household goods, and more. While I often stop by Grocery Outlet to pick up basic grocery items, such as spicy brown mustard or frozen broccoli, I had distinct plans this time. I wanted to venture over to my favorite spot to see what kind of unique and intriguingly-flavored items were stocked. Let me show you my latest haul so you can get some inspiration for the next time you go.