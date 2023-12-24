16 Absolute Best Ways To Use Peanut Butter Whiskey In Drinks
When you want to get creative with your next cocktail, peanut butter whiskey adds a smooth taste to just about any drink. Peanut butter whiskey is enticing on its own, but there are plenty of alternative ways to use it if you're on the hunt for ideas. It goes particularly well with milk-based drinks, fruit beverages with apples or berries, coffee drinks, and sodas. There are so many iconic food combinations that work well with peanut butter, and you can apply the same logic to peanut butter-based whiskey.
Whether you're in the mood for a cozy peanut butter whiskey latte or want a boozy dessert in the form of a mudslide, you can create scrumptious, satisfying cocktails with peanut butter whiskey. If you're looking for inspiration, we have some ideas on the best ways to use peanut butter whiskey in drinks. These beverages range from light and fruity to thick and rich, so you can find something to suit your particular palate. You'll go nuts for these drinks.
Add peanut butter whiskey to a white Russian
Give your White Russian a peanut butter twist. It gives your beverage a kick of flavor without being too overwhelming since it pairs well with the rest of the ingredients. White Russians are already quite easy to create, and this particular version just needs a quick swap. Instead of vodka, you'll use peanut butter whiskey. Pour your whiskey, then add in your coffee liqueur like Kahlua, and heavy cream. That's it. It's a simple alternative that can completely elevate your beverage.
The peanut butter whiskey, coffee liqueur, and cream make a fantastic trio. Serve it in a nice glass with ice and enjoy. If you want to keep it somewhat traditional you could do half vodka, half peanut butter whiskey for a milder taste. Replace your mimosa with this cocktail; It's fantastic for a brunch drink thanks to the coffee and cream.
Mix up your next coffee or latte
Sometimes you just want to spice up your weekend coffee — or perhaps you need an evening pick-me-up. Try adding a shot of peanut butter whiskey to your coffee or latte. There are plenty of coffee and milk-based cocktails, so this goes in that same vein. You can smoothly incorporate peanut butter into an iced coffee for a creamy and nutty drink. Pour in a shot of peanut butter whiskey into hot or iced black coffee to provide a smooth taste. It also goes well with milk or alternative milk like almond, coconut, or oat, so you can make a hot or iced peanut butter whiskey latte.
For an iced rendition, pour a shot into a glass with coffee, stir, and then add your ice. For a hot coffee drink, pour your shot into a mug of hot coffee, add hot milk if desired, and mix it together. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon for taste or a small amount of peanut butter for extra decadence.
Spice up an old fashioned
A smooth old fashioned traditionally has whiskey, bitters, sugar, and an orange peel garnish. To craft a peanut butter whiskey old fashioned, you can use the same ingredients and include the peanut butter whiskey instead of a classic one. Muddle a sugar cube with your bitters, pour in your shot of peanut butter whiskey, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Then add in a few ice cubes, mixing until your drink becomes nicely chilled. Strain everything into a different glass and don't forget to include fresh ice cubes. The peanut butter essence adds a new twist to a classic drink. This cocktail isn't too heavy and makes a delicious drink to create at home with friends.
The peanut butter whiskey might be unexpected but it also adds an almost caramel-tasting complexity. A peanut butter whiskey old fashioned is the perfect drink for those who love being innovative and discovering unexpected flavor combinations.
Whip up a peanut whiskey atole
Atole is a filling drink made from masa harina, or corn flour. It can be made in a range of flavorings from guava to nuts. Peanut atole works delightfully with peanut butter whiskey. It is hearty and customizable, perfect for warming up on a cold night or morning. Add a touch of cinnamon, clove, allspice, or whatever you prefer. You can also mix nut butters for a more complex flavor like half peanut butter and half almond butter.
Without the alcohol, it's almost a meal in itself as it's very satiating with the masa harina, peanut butter, and milk. Make your atole as directed, blending and heating as the recipe calls. At the end, mix in your peanut butter whiskey and stir together thoroughly. Pour in your favorite mug and sip away. It's nutty, warming, and makes a fantastic treat.
Drink your peanut butter and jelly
There are plenty of fruity whiskey smash options that'll go well with peanut butter to make a tasty PBJ-inspired beverage. Try any type of berry like strawberry, blackberry, or raspberry. A grape drink would be a classic spin on peanut butter and jelly. A strawberry peppercorn smash with peanut butter whiskey is not only refreshing but also a balance of sweet and peppery. Make your fruit whiskey smash by muddling your fruit of choice, add a shot of peanut butter whiskey, simple syrup, and then shake and strain into a glass.
Replace the fruit altogether with a jam or jelly of your choice for a more nostalgic PBJ taste. Using a jam means you won't have any fruit chunks if you don't like the texture of muddled fruit in your drinks. Don't have simple syrup on hand? You could swap it for a flavored syrup instead. Serve on the rocks and garnish with a slice of fruit or a couple of peanuts.
Splash some into your hot cocoa
From chocolate peanut butter cups to chocolate peanut butter fudge, peanut butter and chocolate are an epic combination. The duo is scrumptious and satisfying, decadent and distinctive. Add a bit of peanut butter whiskey to your hot chocolate and top it with whipped cream and a peanut garnish for a festive cocktail. The only ingredients you need are cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and peanut butter whiskey to make this treat. The same goes for a chocolate milk version if you prefer something cold. Use ready-made chocolate milk or make your own, then add in a shot of peanut butter whiskey. Serve in a tall glass with a reusable straw.
The peanut butter whiskey is a game-changer for hot chocolate or chocolate milk. It transforms a classic drink into an adult adaptation and it's quite simple to create. Keep on with tradition by topping with whipped cream and marshmallows. Put on your favorite movie and warm up your hands and soul with a nice mug of peanut butter whiskey hot cocoa.
Try it in a boozy apple cider
Apple cider is a seasonal favorite thanks to the comforting warming spices like cinnamon, clove, or allspice. There are many versions of spiked apple cider and a peanut butter whiskey version makes a nice spin on a timeless cocktail. Have you had peanut butter and apple slices as a snack? It's a phenomenal combination and the flavor pairings come into play for a peanut butter whiskey spiked apple cider. Make a boozy apple cider by mixing your sparkling cider, apple juice, and peanut butter whiskey together then pour your concoction into a fresh glass over ice.
Use a cinnamon stick to stir your drink and top with an apple slice and a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spices like clove, allspice, ginger, and nutmeg. Keep warm and make a hot cocktail by making a mulled apple cider, then adding in your whiskey toward the end. This is a picturesque drink to sip on a cold autumn or winter evening.
Give your espresso martini a nutty spin
Espresso martinis may have burst in popularity thanks to viral videos, but it has been around since the 1980s. Now you can upgrade your espresso martini with a touch of peanut butter. Make your espresso martini as usual, except you'll want to omit the vodka and use peanut butter whiskey instead; This swap offers smoothness and complexity to an already-rich cocktail. Drink this as a robust, rich after-dinner beverage that's almost like a dessert. The espresso or coffee liqueur gives you a kick of caffeine while the peanut butter whiskey tones down any bitterness and offers a creaminess without the addition of any dairy.
If you want to lower the caffeine, use decaf espresso. Just because you're sensitive to caffeine, doesn't mean you can't enjoy this — you'll get the same taste without the caffeine jitters. The coffee and peanut butter flavors mesh together for an almost melt-in-your-mouth cocktail. Rather than topping with coffee beans, try chopped or crushed peanuts.
Incorporate peanut butter whiskey in hot milk punch
Hot milk punch makes a marvelous spin on a simple milk steamer. This cocktail is a velvety, indulgent beverage made from half and half, sugar, and an alcohol of choice such as brandy or rum, or in this case peanut butter whiskey. To make hot milk punch you only need to heat the half and half and sugar in a pan, stirring until the sugar dissolves and the half and half froths up. At the end, add your peanut butter whiskey and pour it into your coziest mug. You can add vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, or another warming spice to the cocktail or as a garnish.
The spices combine the milkiness of the half-and-half and the nuttiness of the peanut butter whiskey to create a soothing beverage. Enjoy this drink by the fireplace as you gather and connect with family. Make peanut butter steamers for the kiddos and peanut butter whiskey hot milk punch for adults.
Make a mudslide
Try a cocktail like a rich peanut buttery mudslide, which serves as a delightful dessert after a meal. Peanut butter whiskey is a seamless addition to a mudslide since it gives smoothness and depth to an already rich drink. Espresso martinis tend to be strong, so a peanut butter mudslide is ideal to sip if you want a coffee-based cocktail that's on the sweeter side. The coffee liqueur, peanut butter whiskey, and Irish cream liqueur are a wonderful combination for those who don't necessarily like the taste of alcohol on its own. Each of these alcohols has an additional flavor that makes it more palatable for those sensitive to the taste of alcohol.
Make your mudslide by grabbing your ingredients and adding everything to a blender with ice. Blend until smooth then pour into a glass. Decorate the glass with chocolate syrup and top with whipped cream, a drizzle of smooth peanut butter, and mini chocolate chips. Once you try this, you might crave it every weekend.
Combine it with cola and cream for a cream soda
Cream soda is a nostalgic drink and a childhood classic. Now you can make an adult alternate with the addition of peanut butter whiskey. Follow a Colorado Bulldog cocktail recipe but instead of vodka, you'll use peanut butter whiskey. You need cola, dairy such as heavy whipping cream, half and half, or milk, coffee liqueur, and peanut butter whiskey. Get creative with your cola of choice or stay traditional with regular cola. Cherry or vanilla cola would work seamlessly for a scrumptious drink. Cut down on the caffeine and by omitting the coffee liqueur. This is also a great option if you aren't particularly fond of coffee cocktails. You could just mix the cola, cream, and peanut butter whiskey as a simplified, lower-caffeine option. It's rich but refreshing.
The carbonation gives the drink a lightness, while the peanut butter whiskey and heavy whipping cream offer creaminess. Top with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry, or a drizzle of crunchy peanut butter. Drink this as an afternoon refresher.
Heat it up in your eggnog
Enhance the flavors of this beloved seasonal drink. Rather than using rum in your homemade eggnog, give peanut butter whiskey a shot. You only need a few items, most of which you likely already have. The ingredients are eggs, milk, heavy cream, sugar, peanut butter whiskey, and nutmeg. A peanut butter whiskey adds a bit of depth to such a classic holiday cocktail and pairs well with the milk and nutmeg. For ease, you can always buy premade eggnog from the store and the only thing you need to add is the peanut butter whiskey. Serve in your favorite mug or glass and top with a sprinkle of nutmeg, cinnamon stick, or a star anise pod.
You could create a peanut butter rim, and dip it in cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra oomph of flavor with each sip. This is a great cocktail to make when you want to feel cozy and homey lazying around at home as you watch a good movie.
Dream up a peanut butter root beer cocktail
While each brand might have its own recipe and blend of ingredients, vanilla, wintergreen, ginger, licorice, anise, juniper berries, dandelion, cinnamon, and cane sugar help give root beer its unique flavor. Root beer's mesh of botanicals makes it an acquired taste that doesn't appeal to everyone. However, if you find you're in the root beer-loving camp, root beer and peanut butter might be the combination you never knew that you needed to try. Luckily, you don't need much to make a cocktail with root beer. It can be as easy as a can of root beer with a shot or two of your peanut butter whiskey. Gently mix them in your vessel of choice so you don't get rid of all the carbonation.
For dessert, do a comforting root beer float with vanilla ice cream and peanut butter whiskey. Opt for a scoop of peanut butter ice cream instead if you want extra peanut butter flavor.
Upgrade a basic whiskey and cola
There is joy in simplicity. You don't necessarily have to go all out for a cocktail. It's nice to have a beverage that only needs a couple of ingredients and doesn't require fancy equipment like a blender or shaker. Cola and whiskey are a match made in cocktail heaven for a reason. They pair well together. Plus, it doesn't hurt that cola is a versatile mixer. All you need is ice, peanut butter whiskey, and cola. Nothing too complex, nothing too over the top. This cocktail blends familiar favorites, but the peanut butter whiskey adds a fresh element.
Use any plain cola for this cocktail, whether that's Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or Shasta. The peanut butter whiskey provides a lot of flavor on its own, so you don't have to use a high-end or flavored cola. It'll elevate your drink without much effort. This is a spectacular cocktail to drink on a casual weeknight when you don't feel like whipping up anything too labor-intensive, but you still want something to sip on.
Shake up your milkshake
Peanut butter and alcohol are both among the best ingredients to add to a milkshake, so a peanut butter whiskey milkshake just makes sense. The creamy and nutty notes of the peanut butter whiskey work nicely with fruits like bananas, strawberries, apples, pears, and cherries. Not a fan of fruity milkshakes? Do a vanilla, chocolate, coffee, or peanut butter shake. These options blend seamlessly with peanut butter flavor. It doesn't hurt that milkshakes are easy enough to make. You'll need to acquire the essentials such as ice cream, milk, peanut butter whiskey, and a blender of course.
Then you can get creative with add-ins such as vanilla bean paste, fruit, chocolate peanut butter cups, chocolate chip cookies, sandwich cookies, chocolate chips, cinnamon, clove, peanut butter, etc. Blend your ingredients until smooth and pour into a tall glass. Serve with whipped cream and add toppings that you included in your milkshake.
Drool over a boozy affogato
An affogato is the ideal dessert after dinner. It's not as heavy as a milkshake or mudslide but still provides a dessert aspect thanks to the ice cream. Make a boozy affogato by first pouring in your peanut butter whiskey, then top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and then a shot of espresso to complete it. Swap the vanilla ice cream for coffee or peanut butter ice cream for a noteworthy combination. You could even do two half scoops with your pairing of choice or add a glug of Irish liqueur into the mix. The hot espresso melts the ice cream and acts as a mixer for the peanut butter whiskey.
An affogato mixes hot with cold for a sophisticated beverage that'll entice your tastebuds. However, on hotter afternoons you might be inclined for a cold drink. Keep the cocktail chilly by using cold brew coffee or leftover coffee from the fridge. This makes a yummy dessert but you could have it as a cocktail any time of the day.