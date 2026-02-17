This Publix Feature Changed The Grocery Store Landscape Forever

The experience of grocery shopping in the first half of the 20th century was nothing like it is today. The shelves were lined with different products than what you'll now find at your local market, and $10 worth of groceries had a very different look — and bulk — to it. Beyond changes in products and costs, the feel of the store also wouldn't have been the same. Not, at least, until one Florida grocery store completely redefined the shopping experience with a simple addition that made everything a whole lot more pleasant: air conditioning.

What is now a household name — at least in the right part of the country — Publix, started as a humble food store in Winter Haven, Florida in 1930. Within a few years, the owner, George Jenkins, opened a second Publix Food Store in town. But it wouldn't be until the changing of the decade that he could really follow his dreams. In 1940, Jenkins closed both of those stores and opened the very first Publix Super Market, an elegant grocery store brimming with technological marvels of the age.

Summertime in Winter Haven is a hot and humid affair, with average highs in the 90s, so it is a logical place for the first air-conditioned grocery store to pop up. Considering that home air conditioning didn't really take off until the 1950s, it makes even more sense. Many movie theaters were air conditioned starting in the 1920s, and this was a huge driver for business on hot days. When it's sweltering outside, even grocery shopping can seem like a real treat if it's in a climate-controlled store.