12 Forgotten Grocery Stores That Should Still Exist Today

Currently, in the United States, the top four supermarkets are Albertson's, Costco, Kroger, and Walmart, with the latter easily claiming the top spot in sales. Walmart accounts for more than 25% of all grocery sales within the country. A lot of acquisitions and mergers have led the supermarket arena to become somewhat consolidated, but it didn't always used to be that way.

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s (or earlier), you may remember some other famous grocery store names that are no longer around. These aren't just mom and pop shops either, though a lot did start as family-owned businesses.

Some stores used to be massive regional or national chains, seemingly too big to ever fail, and still ended up going bankrupt and shuttering or selling all their locations in the last few decades. However, a lot of them are still very memorable to those who used to frequently shop or work there, as they either had very good reputations or came up with new philosophies or strategies that affected how supermarkets worked in general.