20 Grocery Store Chains To Shop At If You're Vegan

Grocery shopping can be a therapeutic experience for some and a nerve-racking experience for others. If you're like me, a plant-based eater, you likely are in the latter camp. Finding the groceries and pantry staples that you need to have a nutritious and nutrient-dense meal plan for the week is daunting — especially when processed vegan and plant-based products may come at a much higher price tag than other goods.

We've struggled over the years to find grocery stores offering a wide variety of vegan products that don't hurt our wallets. We've narrowed down some of the best grocery stores to buy from, whether you're shopping for a whole-foods plant-based diet of grains, vegan protein, and produce, or looking for more convenient options like frozen meals and snacks. Besides variety, we also looked for stores that were relatively inexpensive or had tons of sales on vegan staples. Lastly, we considered if any stores had special perks, such as having a cheaper generic vegan brand, or if they can offer a 100% organic shopping experience to customers. Here are some of our favorite places to shop across the U.S. and online.