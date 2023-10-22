Whatever Happened To A&P Grocery Stores?

If you grew up in the northeastern United States between the Great Depression and the 1990s, A&P grocery stores were likely an iconic presence in your community — yet to anyone who grew up in the last 20 years, the now-defunct brand is basically unknown. So how did such a big name disappear within decades?

Originally founded in New York City back in 1859, A&P was a shorthand for The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company. It became one of the country's first chain retailers, expanding westward and pioneering concepts like store-brand items with its once-famous Eight O'Clock coffee. Despite being an eclectic shop that was not yet a full supermarket, A&P also became one of the first retailers to focus on discount pricing, and it eventually opened its first full grocery store in 1912. But the low prices and innovative thinking that fueled its ascension to one of the biggest companies in the country also eventually led to its demise.

Taking off in the 1920s, A&P continuously experimented with scientific management strategies that lowered costs, like streamlining inventory and vertical integration through the purchasing of fish canneries and milk producers. By the late 1930s, the company was the largest retailer in the country with 16,000 locations nationwide — and was the second largest business period, behind only General Motors. Yet that would be its apex. After the death of owners George and John Hartford in the 1950s, who had been behind A&P's risk-taking and experimenting, the stores experienced a protracted decline.