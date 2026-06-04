Barley Or Rice: What Budweiser Uses To Brew Beer

We've all heard of sake, Japan's rice wine (you can even make a 2-ingredient homemade rice wine yourself), but did you know that Budweiser also uses rice to brew its beers? As it turns out, there's an interesting reason behind that choice.

When Europeans brought beer to the New World in the 1600s, they were using barley-based beer-making techniques. They soon learned from Native Americans how to brew beer using corn instead, and it became their default because barley was scarce and expensive to import. The beers would be flavored with molasses, spruce, or sassafras. By the 19th century, German immigrants were making their mark on American beers using corn, which was abundant and cheap. It also didn't have the instability issues that beer made with American barley had. The American lager was born: A pale, crisp, easy-to-drink light beer.

Rice has always been a part of Anheuser-Busch's brewing process. Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch and his brewmaster Irwin Sprule developed their first Bohemian-style pilsner, St. Louis Lager, in the mid-1870s. A second, slightly more pale and more bubbly version followed, made for Busch's friend, Carl Conrad, a St. Louis restaurateur. The "Conrad Budweiser" was made with malt, a blend of European and American hops, and 23.5% rice, which they felt gave the beer a more refreshing taste. Budweiser grew to become one of the many beers owned by Anheuser-Busch.